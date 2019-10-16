 

Thursday's weather | It's getting hotter - heatwave expected in the southeast

2019-10-16 19:31
(iStock)

It's getting hotter as high temperatures are expected across the country on Thursday.

Coastal temperatures are expected to be warm to hot, says the South African Weather Service.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern and central parts of the Northern Cape, the western parts of the North West, the northern interior of the Eastern Cape, and the Central Karoo of the Western Cape.

Special weather advisories

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the Blue Crane, King Sabatha Dalindyebo, the eastern parts of Chris Hani, and the Amathole district municipalities of the Eastern Cape from Wednesday until Friday.

The weather in your region

It will be fine and warm, but hot in the northern parts of Gauteng. It will become partly cloudy from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index will be extreme.

Mpumalanga and Limpopo will be cloudy with fog patches along the escarpment in the morning. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot.

The North West will be partly cloudy and hot.

It will be warm in the eastern parts of the Free State. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms over the southern and south-eastern parts.

The Northern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thunderstorms in the central parts. It will be very hot in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh.

It will be cool along the south coast of the Western Cape where it will be cloudy with fog patches. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon thunderstorms over the Central Karoo. It will be very hot in places over the interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be cloudy with mist along the south coast at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot, but warm along the coast. Isolated thunderstorms are expected in the north and the west. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate, but fresh in places.

w

- Compiled by Naseema Barday

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

