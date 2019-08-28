 

Thursday's weather: Moderate conditions, cool across the south

2019-08-28 19:26
(iStock)

It will be a moderate day ahead with cooler conditions expected in places over the southern half of the country on Thursday.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central parts of the Free State and North West, as provided by the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your region

It will be fine and warm in Gauteng. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high

Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the east with light rain and fog along the escarpment at first. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in the Lowveld.

It will be cloudy in the eastern parts of Limpopo at first with morning fog along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm.

The North West will be fine and warm.

It will be partly cloudy with fog patches in the extreme north-eastern parts of the Free State at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm but cool in the east.

The Northern Cape will be fine and cool in the east. Otherwise, it will be warm but cold over the southern interior where there will be morning frost. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong.

It will be partly cloudy in the south-western parts of the Western Cape. It will be cloudy at times mainly in the afternoon. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool to cold. Morning frost is expected in places over the interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy along the coast. Light rain is expected along the coast and adjacent interior in the morning. The wind along the coast will be moderate.

It will be cloudy with morning rain and fog over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in places in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

Compiled by Naseema Barday

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Read more on:    weather
