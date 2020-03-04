Thursday's weather: More hot weather across the country

Thursday will be another hot day in South Africa. (Hanlie Gouws)

It will be another hot day across the country, with many provinces set to experience early morning fog, the South African Weather Service has said.

The weather over Gauteng will be warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

In Mpumalanga, the weather will be partly cloudy in the morning, which will then become fine and warm but cool along the enscarpment where there will also be patches of fog in the morning.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy in the morning with fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise fine and warm but hot in the Western Bushveld.

The North West will be hot in the west, otherwise fine and warm becoming partly cloudy.

The Free state will be fine and warm becoming partly cloudy later in the day.

It will be very hot over the western interior in the Northern Cape, with the rest of the province being fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy.

The wind along the province's coast will be fresh southerly becoming strong in the afternoon.

There will be patches of morning fog over the Western Cape along the west and south-west coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot but very hot in places over the interior. It will be cool along the south coast.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly but moderate in the south. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be hot over the interior, otherwise fine and warm becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming moderate south-easterly in the evening.

It will be hot over the interior of the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, otherwise fine and warm becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and warm to hot. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

