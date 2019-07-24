Thursday's weather: More rain for the Western Cape as another cold front moves in

Light rain is expected over parts of the Western Cape on Thursday afternoon as another cold front moves in.



Temperatures will be mainly cold across the country, while the extreme northern and western parts will be warm. This is according to the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be frosty in the south in the morning. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

Morning frost is expected over the Highveld of Mpumalanga where it will be cold. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool but warm in the Lowveld.

It will be fine and cool but warm in the south-western bushveld of Limpopo.

The North West will see frost in places in the extreme south in the morning. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

Severe frost is expected in places in the Free State in the morning. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but cold along the Lesotho border.

The Northern Cape is expected to experience morning frost over the southern high ground and the eastern parts. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but warm in the northwest. It will be cold in the south. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate.

It will be fine and cool, but partly cloudy and cold in the south-western parts of the Western Cape. It will become cloudy by late afternoon with a chance of light rain. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be fine and cool, but warm in places in the south. It will become cloudy along the coast, west of Port Elizabeth at night. The wind along the coast will be light and variable.

Morning mist patches are expected over the north-western interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but cool in the south-west where it will be very cold in the morning. The wind along the coast will be moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter





