Thursday's weather: Rain continues in KZN, moderate weather throughout

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) from Thursday afternoon, as provided by the South African Weather Service.

Temperatures along the coast are expected to be cool to warm.

The weather in your region

It will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in Gauteng. It will become partly cloudy from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

Mpumalanga is expected to experience morning fog patches along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south.

It will be cloudy in the east of Limpopo at first with morning fog patches along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated thunderstorms in the south and southwest.

The North West is expected to be cool in the central parts. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, becoming fine in the west in the afternoon. Isolated thundershowers are expected in the eastern parts.

Morning fog patches are expected in the Free State. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but partly cloudy in the east in the afternoon. Isolated thundershowers are expected in the eastern parts from the afternoon.

The Northern Cape is expected to be fine and warm but cool. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate.

It will be cloudy along the south coast of the Western Cape with morning mist. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm but cool along the south coast and over the eastern parts of the Karoo. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index will be very high.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be cloudy to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool but warm in places. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate.

It will be partly cloudy and warm but cool in the south of KwaZulu-Natal. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected, but scattered in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

