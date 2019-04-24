 

Thursday's weather: Rain continues in KZN, moderate weather throughout

2019-04-24 18:38
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) from Thursday afternoon, as provided by the South African Weather Service.

Temperatures along the coast are expected to be cool to warm.

The weather in your region

It will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in Gauteng. It will become partly cloudy from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

Mpumalanga is expected to experience morning fog patches along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south.

It will be cloudy in the east of Limpopo at first with morning fog patches along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated thunderstorms in the south and southwest.

The North West is expected to be cool in the central parts. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, becoming fine in the west in the afternoon. Isolated thundershowers are expected in the eastern parts.

Morning fog patches are expected in the Free State. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but partly cloudy in the east in the afternoon. Isolated thundershowers are expected in the eastern parts from the afternoon.

The Northern Cape is expected to be fine and warm but cool. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate.

It will be cloudy along the south coast of the Western Cape with morning mist. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm but cool along the south coast and over the eastern parts of the Karoo. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index will be very high.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be cloudy to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool but warm in places. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate.

It will be partly cloudy and warm but cool in the south of KwaZulu-Natal. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected, but scattered in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

 
weather

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Read more on:    weather
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Magashule vows to help whites threatened by evictions: 'The DA wants to push us into hokkies', says resident

36 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: R400 000 jackpot goes to one player 2019-04-23 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 