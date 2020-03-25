 

Thursday's weather: Rain in EC and KZN, otherwise sunny

2020-03-25 19:17

Rain is expected over the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, with the rest of the country set to enjoy another pleasant day on Thursday, according to the South African Weather Service.

Gale force winds of 62km/h are expected in the morning in places between Cape St. Francis and Port Alfred.   

It will be partly cloudy and warm - but not hot - in the north of Gauteng

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high. 

In Mpumalanga, it will be hot in places in the Lowveld, otherwise fine and warm becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated thundershowers. 

There will be morning fog patches expected in places along the escarpment.

In Limpopo, it will be fine and hot to very hot in places in the north, becoming partly cloudy with afternoon showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme north-east.

For the North West, it will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the central and eastern parts.

The Free State will be partly cloudy, becoming fine and warm in the afternoon.

It will be partly cloudy with fog along the coast where it will be cool in the Northern Cape, otherwise fine and warm but very hot in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong, southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will have fog along the extreme northern parts of the west coast in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers along the south coast and the adjacent interior until the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly, but westerly to south-westerly in the south.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cold with rain and showers along the coast and adjacent interior, as well as over the escarpment in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

The wind along the coast will be strong south-westerly in the morning, becoming fresh in the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with rain and showers south of the escarpment and along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

The wind along the coast will be strong south-westerly in the morning, becoming fresh in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and cool, but warm in the north. It will become cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly in the north at first, otherwise strong to near gale south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

Read more on:    weather
