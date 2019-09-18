Thursday's weather: Scorching conditions over central interior

Extremely high temperatures are expected over the central and northern interior on Thursday.



Temperatures along the coast will be varied, as provided by the South African Weather Service.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the western parts of the Free State, North West, Northern Cape, northern parts of the Eastern Cape, West Coast district, Cape Winelands and Central Karoo of the Western Cape.

Special weather advisories

Strong north-westerly winds of 50 to 60km/h are expected over the Central Karoo, Breede River Valley of the Western Cape and Namakwa district of the Northern Cape until Friday.

Extremely hot conditions are expected in places in the interior of the West Coast district of the Western Cape.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index will be extreme.

It will be cloudy with morning fog patches in Mpumalanga at first. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm.

Limpopo will be fine in the west where it will be hot to very hot. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but cloudy in the east. Morning fog patches are expected along the escarpment.

It will be fine and warm to hot in the North West. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The Free State will be cloudy with fog patches in the east at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The Northern Cape will have a high cloud level. Otherwise, it will be fine, windy and hot to very hot but warm along the coast. The wind along the coast will be varied.

Early morning fog patches are expected along the south coast of the Western Cape. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot with high level cloud across the province. It will be extremely hot over the West Coast district. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be cloudy to partly cloudy. Otherwise, it will be warm, except along the coast where it will be cool with rain. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong.

Morning fog is expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm but cool in the east. The wind along the coast will be moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

- Compiled by Naseema Barday

