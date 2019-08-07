Thursday's weather: Temperature drops for the western parts of SA, warmer in the north

It will be cold to very cold over the south-western parts of the country on Thursday while the northern parts will be warmer.

Light morning and evening rain is expected in parts along the coast, as provided by the South African Weather Service.

It will be fine and warm in Gauteng. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

Mpumalanga will be fine and warm but hot in the Lowveld.

It will be fine and hot to very hot in Limpopo.

The North West will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the east from the afternoon where it will be windy.

It will be warm in the north-eastern parts of the Free State. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool. It will become partly cloudy and windy in the east from the afternoon. It will be cloudy over Van Reenen's Pass from the evening with fog patches as well.

It will be cool in the north-eastern and extreme northern parts of the Northern Cape. Otherwise, it will be fine and cold but partly cloudy in the southern parts in the morning. The wind along the coast will be moderate.

It will be cloudy and cool to cold with showers in the west and south coast of the Western Cape. It will become cloudy by the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be partly cloudy and cool to cold. Isolated showers are expected along the coast in the evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate.

It will be partly cloudy to cloudy in the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool but warm in places over the north. Isolated showers are expected in the afternoon and evening along the coast. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

