Thursday's weather | Thunderstorms expected along the southern coastline

Isolated
showers and thunderstorms are expected along the southern coastline in the
Eastern Cape on Thursday.
Temperatures along the coast would
be cool to warm, according to the South African Weather Service.
Warnings
Extremely high veld fire
conditions are expected in places over the Walter Sisulu Local Municipality and
Chris Hani District Municipality in the Eastern Cape, the eastern parts of the
Northern Cape, and the western parts of both the Free State and North West.
Watches
Severe thunderstorms are expected
in places over the OR Tambo District Municipality as well as Mnquma, Intsika
Yethu, Engcobo and Mbashe local municipalities in the Eastern Cape.
The
weather in your region
Gauteng will
be fine and warm. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.
Morning fog is expected along the
escarpment of Mpumalanga.
Otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm but hot in places in the Lowveld.
Morning fog is expected along the
escarpment of Limpopo.
Otherwise, it will be fine and warm.
The North West will
be fine and warm.
It will be fine, windy and cool
to warm in the Free
State. It will become partly cloudy in the south from afternoon
with isolated thundershowers.
Morning fog is expected along the
coast of the Northern
Cape where it will be cool. Otherwise, it will be fine,
windy and warm but hot in the north. It will become partly cloudy in the south with
isolated thundershowers in the extreme south-east. The wind along the coast
will be light and variable at first, becoming moderate to fresh.
Morning fog is expected along the
West Coast of the Western
Cape. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool. It will
become fine over the interior where it will be warm. The wind along the coast
will be light and variable. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.
The Eastern Cape will
be fine and warm but cool along the coast. It will become partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon. The wind along the coast
will be varied.
It will be fine and warm in KwaZulu-Natal, becoming
partly cloudy in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to
fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.
- Compiled by Naseema Barday
