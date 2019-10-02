Thursday's weather | Thunderstorms expected along the southern coastline

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected along the southern coastline in the Eastern Cape on Thursday.



Temperatures along the coast would be cool to warm, according to the South African Weather Service.

Warnings

Extremely high veld fire conditions are expected in places over the Walter Sisulu Local Municipality and Chris Hani District Municipality in the Eastern Cape, the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, and the western parts of both the Free State and North West.

Watches

Severe thunderstorms are expected in places over the OR Tambo District Municipality as well as Mnquma, Intsika Yethu, Engcobo and Mbashe local municipalities in the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be fine and warm. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

Morning fog is expected along the escarpment of Mpumalanga. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm but hot in places in the Lowveld.

Morning fog is expected along the escarpment of Limpopo. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm.

The North West will be fine and warm.

It will be fine, windy and cool to warm in the Free State. It will become partly cloudy in the south from afternoon with isolated thundershowers.

Morning fog is expected along the coast of the Northern Cape where it will be cool. Otherwise, it will be fine, windy and warm but hot in the north. It will become partly cloudy in the south with isolated thundershowers in the extreme south-east. The wind along the coast will be light and variable at first, becoming moderate to fresh.

Morning fog is expected along the West Coast of the Western Cape. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool. It will become fine over the interior where it will be warm. The wind along the coast will be light and variable. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

The Eastern Cape will be fine and warm but cool along the coast. It will become partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be varied.

It will be fine and warm in KwaZulu-Natal, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

- Compiled by Naseema Barday

