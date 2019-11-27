Thursday's weather | Warm, hot weather expected to continue across much of SA

Warm weather and high temperatures are expected to continue across much of the republic, according to the South African Weather Service.



Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the interior of the Northern and Eastern Cape, northern parts of the Western Cape as well as the western and southern parts of the Free State and North West.

Special weather advisories

A heatwave is expected in places over the northern parts of the Western Cape until Thursday, the western half of the Free State and North West, the interior of the Northern and Eastern Cape until Friday and in places over Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Gauteng at least until Sunday.

Extremely hot conditions are expected on the Lowveld of Mpumalanga, interior of the Northern Cape, Central and Little Karoo of the Western Cape and central interior of the Eastern Cape spreading to the Lowveld of Limpopo on Friday. It will continue until at least Sunday.

Hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions on the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and Limpopo as well as the Limpopo Valley and western Bushveld until at least Sunday.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga is expected to be fine and warm to hot but very hot to extremely hot on the Lowveld. It will become partly cloudy on the Highveld in the afternoon with isolated thunderstorms.

You can expect a fine and hot to very hot day in Limpopo. It will become partly cloudy in the extreme south and south-west from the afternoon.

It will be fine and hot to very hot in the North West, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated thunderstorms over the western and southern parts.

The Free State will be very hot in the west and north-west, otherwise, it will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated thunderstorms in the east and north.

The Northern Cape will be extremely hot over the central parts, otherwise, it will be fine and very hot but partly cloudy in the north, spreading to the south in the afternoon with isolated thunderstorms over the extreme north-eastern parts. Fog patches over the north-western coast at first, with light and variable wind becoming moderate southerly in the afternoon.

It will be cloudy along the south coast at first, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but very hot to extremely hot over the central and eastern interior of the Western Cape. Expect heatwave conditions in places over the central and eastern interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly to southerly but strong at times between Table Bay and Cape Point, otherwise, easterly along the south coast. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with mist in the south-east at first, otherwise, fine and hot to very hot but warm along the coast. The wind along the coast will be light northerly early morning, otherwise moderate easterly becoming fresh to strong south-easterly in the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior with mist in places in the morning and evening, otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot but warm along the coast. The wind along the coast will be light and variable early morning, otherwise light north-easterly becoming moderate easterly late morning, becoming fresh to strong in the afternoon.

You can expect morning fog over the eastern interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise, cloudy but partly cloudy in the west and hot but warm in the south-east. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected except in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly becoming easterly to north-easterly along the south coast from the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

- Compiled by Ethan Van Diemen

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days