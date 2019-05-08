Thursday's weather: Warm in the north, otherwise cool throughout

It is expected to be warm along the northern border and adjacent interior on Thursday, while the rest of the country is expected to be cool.

Temperatures along the coast are expected to be cool, according to the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your region

It will be partly cloudy and cool in Gauteng. It will become fine in the south from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

Mpumalanga is expected to be partly cloudy and warm, becoming cloudy in the east with drizzle and fog patches over the escarpment in the evening.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, becoming cloudy in the east with drizzle and fog patches over the escarpment in the evening.

It will be partly cloudy in the eastern parts of the North West in the morning, Otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

The Free State will be partly cloudy in the central and eastern parts in the morning. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

It is expected to be fine and cool in the Northern Cape, but warm along the coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate.

It will be cloudy in the Western Cape at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but warm over the West Coast district interior. The wind along the coast will be light. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be partly cloudy and cool with early morning light showers between Plettenberg Bay and Storms River. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate.

Morning fog is expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in the northeast. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected at first except in the southwest. The wind along the coast will be moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

