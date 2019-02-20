Thursday's weather: Warm to hot for most of SA, but the north is going to sweat!

Temperatures remain warm to hot across most of the country on Thursday but the north is expected to experience very hot conditions.

According to the information provided by the South African Weather Service, extremely high fire danger conditions are also expected in the northern parts of the Northern Cape.

Hot to very hot conditions are expected across the northern half of the country.

The weather in your region



Gauteng is expected to be partly cloudy and hot.

Morning fog patches are expected in the Highveld and on the escarpment of Mpumalanga. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated thunderstorms in the southern Highveld.

Limpopo will be fine at first. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot.

The North West will be very hot in the extreme west. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Early morning fog patches are expected over Van Reenen's Pass in the Free State. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot, but warm in the east where it will be partly cloudy, spreading to the central parts in the afternoon. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the east.

Morning fog is expected along the coast of the Northern Cape, where it will be warm. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot but very hot in places. It will be very hot in the northeast.

The Western Cape is expected to be cloudy along the south coast and adjacent interior, becoming partly cloudy and hot but warm along the coastal areas. Otherwise, it will be fine and very hot in the west. It will become cloudy along the south coast from the evening.

The Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool, with light rain along the coast. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated thunderstorms in the north.

Morning fog is expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers/thundershowers.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Partly cloudy

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Low

18°C /34°C

Johannesburg:

Partly cloudy

16°C /31°C

Mbombela:

Morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy



18°C /29°C

Polokwane:

Morning mist, otherwise fine, becoming partly cloudy

17°C /32°C

Mahikeng:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon

17°C /35°C

Bloemfontein:

Fine

16°C /33°C

Kimberley:

Fine

16°C /35°C

Upington:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon

20°C /39°C

Cape Town:

Partly cloudy at first, otherwise fine

Wind: Light to moderate south to south-easterly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme

19°C /27°C

George:

Cloudy in the morning and evening, otherwise partly cloudy

Wind: Light to moderate south-easterly to easterly

13°C /25°C

Port Elizabeth:

Cloudy with isolated rain and showers

Wind: Light to moderate south-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh easterly in the afternoon

19°C /25°C

East London:

Cloudy with isolated showers and rain

Wind: Moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh easterly in the afternoon

21°C /25°C

Durban:

Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy with isolated afternoon showers

Wind: Moderate south-westerly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Moderate

21°C /29°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy becoming cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers

17°C /26°C

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days