Thursday's weather | Warning of heavy rain and flooding for KZN, cool to warm conditions for most of SA

It will be a cloudy day across most of the republic, according to the South African Weather Service.



Warnings

Heavy rain leading to localised flooding is expected along the coast and adjacent interior of KwaZulu-Natal.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy with morning fog in places, otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers except in the extreme west.

Limpopo will be cloudy with morning fog in the east, otherwise, partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers except in the south-west.

The North West will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon. It will be hot in the extreme west where isolated thunderstorms are expected.

There will be fog patches in the extreme east of the Free State at first, otherwise, the province will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated thunderstorms in the extreme west, east and along the Lesotho border.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy in the west with morning fog along the coast where it will be cool, otherwise, it will be fine and warm but hot in the north, becoming partly cloudy over the southern and eastern interior from the afternoon with isolated thunderstorms in the extreme south and east. The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly becoming moderate south-westerly in the afternoon.

There will be morning fog along the west and south-west coast of the Western Cape, otherwise, it will be fine to partly cloudy and warm. It will be cloudy along the south coast and adjacent interior in the morning becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms are expected over the central and northern interior from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly along the west coast at first becoming moderate south-westerly, otherwise, moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.



The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool with light rain along the coast east of the Tsitsikamma coast and adjacent interior, otherwise, partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in the west with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

There will be morning fog over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm, with on and off scattered showers along the coast and adjacent interior. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected over the central and western interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate east to south-easterly but fresh northerly north of Richards Bay at times, becoming moderate north-easterly towards evening south of Durban. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

- Compiled by Ethan Van Diemen

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days