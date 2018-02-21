 

Tim Noakes left frustrated on first day of HPCSA appeal

2018-02-21 18:32

Alex Mitchley

Professor Tim Noakes (Nasief Manie, Netwerk24)

Professor Tim Noakes (Nasief Manie, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: Tim Noakes elated with not guilty verdict

2017-04-21 13:33

Professor Tim Noakes has been found not guilty of misconduct, a professional conduct committee found.WATCH

Pretoria – Professor Tim Noakes was left frustrated on the first day of the Health Professions Council of South Africa's (HPCSA) appeal against a not guilty verdict in favour of Noakes, as the HPSCA reiterated several times that he was unqualified and without the expertise to give advice on child nutrition.

In April last year, the HPCSA's professional conduct committee found that Noakes was not guilty of misconduct after the HPCSA received a complaint about Noakes giving advice relating to his low-carbohydrate, high-fat (LCHF) diet to a mother on Twitter. 

The mother's tweet read: "@ProfTimNoakes @SalCreed is LCHF eating ok for breastfeeding mums? Worried about all the dairy + cauliflower = wind for babies?? (sic)"

Noakes advised her to wean her child onto LCHF foods, which he described as "real" foods.

His tweet read: "Baby doesn't eat the dairy and cauliflower. Just very healthy high-fat breast milk. Key is to ween (sic) baby onto LCHF."

Advocate Ajay Bhoopchand for the pro-forma complainant told the appeal committee on Tuesday that the judgment made in favour of Noakes was an error and that some of the findings were nonsensical.

He said that Noakes did not have the expertise or the experience to give neonatal or infant-related advice. 

'Child nutrition is the same as adult nutrition'

"As a health practitioner, he doesn't have the knowledge or the experience to give advice on this topic. If you want to give advice to neonates and infants, you need to have the experience and knowledge," Bhoopchand told the appeal committee. 

Bhoopchand also said that the advice Noakes gave on a social media platform could potentially be dangerous to the public as it was his assertion that Noakes' medical advice was incorrect. 

Speaking to News24, Noakes said the advice he gave was entirely compatible with the country's dietary guidelines. 

"You can't get away from that, the guidelines say you wean your children onto fish, meat, eggs, diary and vegetables which is the low-carbohydrate, high-fat diet," said Noakes.

"What frustrates me is the statement that I know nothing about nutrition for children, but child nutrition is the same as adult nutrition and I have been practising adult nutrition all my life," said Noakes.

"There were plenty of personal attacks today and I get frustrated because I would like to get up and respond because a lot of it is untrue."

The appeal hearing stood down for the day and will continue on Thursday.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    hpcsa  |  tim noakes  |  courts

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Investigation methods, police training under scrutiny at Moerane Commission

2018-02-21 18:09

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba delivers #BudgetSpeech2018
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, February 21 2018-02-21 21:21 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 