'Time to say goodbye' - Cele cites his favourite artist as he thanks officers for a job well done

Former Police minister, Bheki Cele, cited from his favourite artist, Andrea Bocelli's song; 'time to say goodbye', as he thanked law enforcement officers for delivering a safe and secure Presidential inauguration ceremony at Loftus Versfeld stadium on Saturday.

Cele ceased to be the country's police minister when President Cyril Ramaphosa took his oath of office.

Clad in a blue SA Police Service tracksuit, even though he is no longer a police minister, Cele addressed the law enforcement parade held on the sidelines of the stadium on Sunday morning.

Cele's spokesperson, Reneilwe Serero said the former minister "spoke from the heart really thanking members on a job well done and delivering yet another momentous safe and secure 2019 presidential inauguration".

"Cele further wished a safe journey [to officers] traveling back home in different directions, and thanked members for their cooperation during his time in office as Minister of police."

It remains to be seen if Cele will retain his position as police minister as the country awaits Ramaphosa's decision on his cabinet. He is is expected to make the announcement on Monday.





