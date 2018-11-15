 

Time up for the Guptas? Parliament approves extradition treaty with UAE

2018-11-15 17:19

Daniel Bugan, Correspondent

Ajay and Atul Gupta. (Photo by Gallo Images/City Press/Muntu Vilakazi)

Ajay and Atul Gupta. (Photo by Gallo Images/City Press/Muntu Vilakazi)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The National Assembly has approved the signing and ratification of an extradition treaty with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which could see the Gupta brothers brought to book for state capture allegations.

The adoption of the extradition and mutual legal assistance treaties on criminal matters was unanimously approved by all political parties on Thursday.

The step is a culmination of an eight-year process which began with discussions between the two countries in February 2010.

ACDP MP Steve Swart welcomed the ratifying of the agreements, which he said would pave the way for the Guptas to return to South Africa.

However, he questioned why the process took so long to come to fruition.

"I raised my concerns regarding the Guptas in April 2016, and only now, two and a half years later, are we seeing the agreements being ratified."

ANC MP Gijimani Skosana deflected Swart's criticism.

"It takes time for bilateral agreements to reach consensus. It took us eight years to get to the point of having the treaty approved," said Solana.

He said the treaty reaffirmed the ANC's commitment to act against international terrorism and crime.

DA MP Glynis Breytenbach said the DA welcomed the adoption of the treaty and hoped that the Guptas would be held to account for "looting our fiscus and that there will be less place for them to hide".

Justice Minister Michael Masutha signed both treaties on September 25 in Abu Dhabi after getting authorisation from President Cyril Ramaphosa to do so on behalf of the South African government.

The UAE is made up of Abu Dhabi‚ Ajman‚ the popular Dubai‚ Fujairah‚ Ras al Khaimah‚ Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain.

The Gupta brothers, Ajay, Atul and Rajesh, are believed to be in Dubai, where they own property and businesses.

They left South Africa earlier this year when Parliament called for them to be investigated for allegations of state capture.

Read more on:    guptas  |  parliament  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Former DA councillors threaten to sue Maimane for R1m each

2018-11-15 16:52

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Family taken hostage during hijacking
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, November 14 2018-11-14 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

IT Manager (contract)

Cape Town CBD
Communicate Cape Town IT
R330 000.00 - R458 000.00 Per Year

Cluster Financial Manager

Cape Town
Network Finance
R950 000.00 - R1 000 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 