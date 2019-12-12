 

Timol murder: Outstanding SCA judgment puts ex-apartheid cop Joao Roderigues' trial on hold

2019-12-12 18:36

Sesona Ngqakamba

Former security branch police sergeant Joao Jan Rodrigues is seen during his appearance at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court in relation to the murder of slain activist Ahmed Timol. (Deaan Vivier, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

Former security branch police sergeant Joao Jan Rodrigues is seen during his appearance at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court in relation to the murder of slain activist Ahmed Timol. (Deaan Vivier, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former apartheid cop Joao Roderigues is still awaiting a judgment from the Supreme Court of Appeal for his alleged involvement in the murder of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol, the Gauteng High Court, sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court, heard on Thursday. 

The former cop has petitioned for a stay of prosecution for his alleged role in the murder.

In September, Judge Ramarumo Monama set a provisional trial date for December 12 pending the 80-year-old's petition to the SCA. That was, however, not met on Thursday. 

Although the pending outcome had delayed the case, Judge Monama said Roderigues was entitled to approach the SCA. 

The case has been set for February 28, 2020. 

In May, Timol's nephew, Imtiaz Cajee, submitted an application in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act to the Department of Justice and Correctional Services requesting the financial costs spent by the State on the case. 

On Wednesday, Cajee said the application revealed R3 585 305.92 had been spent by the State to cover the inquest, postponements and stays of prosecution.

He added the department had "refused" to provide a breakdown of the costs paid, stating it would encroach on Roderigues' privacy.

"The attorney for Roderigues, Mr Ben Minnaar, refused to consent to such a disclosure. Mr Minnaar previously worked in the state attorney's office and resigned once Roderigues was charged," Cajee said. 

Judge Monama also sited concerns in the delays, stating it would bore costs. 

If Roderigues' petition to the SCA failed, the trial would go ahead, he said. 

Timol was killed while in police detention in 1971 at the notorious John Vorster Square police station, now called the Johannesburg Central police station.

Read more on:    joao roderigues  |  ahmed timol  |  crime  |  courts
NEXT ON NEWS24X

KZN family reeling in shock after five relatives shot dead while watching Generations

2019-12-12 18:34

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | There has been a measure of sabotage involved in Eskom's load shedding crisis - Ramaphosa
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:01 PM
Road name: Kloof Nek Road Outbound

Outbound
Ottery 19:01 PM
Road name: LOAD SHEDDING

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Two lucky winners on Wednesday 2019-12-11 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 