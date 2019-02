Parts of the beachside resort caught alight around 04:00 on Tuesday. (Kamva Somdyala, News24)

The CEO of Tintswalo Lodges says she cannot give an answer as to whether the main lodge at the Tintswalo Resort on Chapman’s Peak Drive near Hout Bay will be rebuilt.

Parts of the beachside resort caught alight around 04:00 on Tuesday morning, with the fire eventually spreading to the main building.

"The main lodge is gone. It's gone… the kitchen, living room area," CEO Lisa Goosen told News24 on Tuesday.

Goosen, however, said that no rooms had been affected and that guests had been evacuated immediately. No injuries have been reported.

Asked whether rebuilding would take place soon, Goosen said the resort's management would meet to discuss options, as there was "a lot to consider".

"The lodge doesn't exist. It's burned to the ground," she said, repeating her earlier statement.

Goosen added that she had "no idea" what had caused the fire, and said an investigation would get to the bottom of it.

At around 06:40 on Tuesday it was reported that the main building was still burning, but that the fire had been contained.

The fire had been largely extinguished when News24 arrived at the scene at 10:00.

City of Cape Town fire services said 26 firefighters had responded to the blaze, including five fire engines, two water tankers and one rescue vehicle.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, said spokesperson Theo Layne.

TimesLive, meanwhile, reported that guests had been evacuated to a nearby hotel.

Four years ago, the lodge was also affected by a fire which stretched around most of the peninsula. The property reopened eight months later.