 

Title deeds key to successful land reform in SA

2018-05-15 15:38

Alet Janse van Rensburg in Bothaville

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

With land expropriation on the cards, and many stakeholders already buying into the process, the big challenge will be turning expropriated land into productive businesses that contribute to the economy, experts said about the topic during a Nation in Conversation panel discussion.

In other words, "how not to turn live capital into dead capital", as Russel du Preez, chief investment officer of the RusselStone Group, explained on Tuesday at the Nampo Harvest Day in Bothaville.

"We have to ask what the goal of society is and learn from history," he said. "It was Verwoerd who said that we can't trust the people to own their own land. Now we want to make the same mistake again. We can't live without title deeds if we want to solve poverty through agriculture.

"If we look at the research, there is a linear line between food security and titled deeds. It's plain and simple, you can't take live capital and make it dead. By giving people title deeds to the land, you unlock huge capital for the country."

Learning from other countries

Part of the discussion revolved around the lessons South Africa could learn from land reform in other African countries, such as Namibia and Zimbabwe, where different policy routes were followed.

In Namibia, the government instituted a policy where it had the first right of refusal on any farm that went on the market.

"There was a big shift of land to previously disadvantaged people and the policy worked well. But large, commercial farms are now unproductive, because nobody thought about the next phase," explained Raphael Karuaihe, a commodity derivatives manager at the JSE. The new farmers did not receive the title deeds to the land and had to lease it from the state.


Zimbabwean politician Simba Makoni, said it was important for South Africa to accept and anticipate the changes in the agriculture sector.

Caution about reacting with panic

"Many players in Zimbabwe involved in agriculture were caught off guard and both business and the government reacted with panic to land invasions because nobody planned for it. You have to be proactive in order to shape the direction of the policy around land. When you react in panic, you react negatively. Rather act proactively so you can do so positively."

According to Makoni, the most important thing is to act fast on any policy decisions taken.

"If you focus on land and agrarian reform in development, you have to make your decision quickly. If you have to wait 20 years to implement the policy you pass the initiative on to other people and you can't change the policy direction."

Chris Venter, CEO of Afgri Group Holdings, said he regards the process started by President Cyril Ramaphosa to refuel land reform as very proactive.

"People who are negative about the process don't understand it. We can't get away from talking about land reform," he said.

"We know the number of commercial farmers in the country is declining. We have to turn this process around by upskilling and empowering our small farmers and we need to have government in the process," Venter said.

There was consensus that it will be crucial for South Africa to move more small-scale farmers into the production line if it is to remain the food basket of sub-Sahara Africa.

Read more on:    nation in conversation  |  land expropriation  |  land reform

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Veteran bouncer off the hook in underworld cocaine case

23 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/World
WATCH: Gaza on tenterhooks after 55 die in protests over US embassy move
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, May 12 2018-05-12 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 