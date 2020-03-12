Tito Mboweni tweets: Hayibo! I've been told to stop tweeting

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has had his Twitter wings clipped - and he took to Twitter to moan about it.

Mboweni tweeted on Thursday that he had been instructed to stop tweeting and expressed his regret that his activity on the platform was curtailed.

"I woke up this morning and found this message: 'Stop tweeting'. Hayibo! So I have been muzzled. I will await the unbanning order before posting original tweets. But I will retweet, like or post academic or news items. Pity."

A representative of National Treasury simply told News24: "We have no comment on this."

The post had been liked 297 times, retweeted 48 times and attracted 142 comments as of Thursday at 13:00.

The finance minister is prolific on Twitter and has about 560 000 followers.

His boss President Cyril Ramaphosa, who uses Twitter to disseminate government policy, has about 918 000 followers.



READ | Tweeto no more: Mboweni breaks up with 'abusive' Twitter

Mboweni has not shied from using Twitter to have spats with political opposition, those both within and outside the ANC.

During the Budget press conference, Mboweni was heard joking about his use of Twitter and efforts to silence him on the platform.

"He's always joking about these things. It's like a joke to him," said the Treasury spokesperson.

In October, Mboweni announced on Twitter that he would no longer participate in debates on the platform.

