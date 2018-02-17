TMPD constable found dead with bullet wound

Pretoria – The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has expressed shock and dismay after an officer was found dead in his apartment on Saturday morning.

TMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said a 29-year-old constable was found by a colleague in a pool of blood with a bullet wound in his flat in Hercules.

One of his colleagues went looking for him after he failed to report for duty, said Mahamba.

"His colleagues made numerous phone calls trying to get hold of him to no avail. One colleague, who stays in the same complex with him, decided to go check up on him and that is when he made the gruesome discovery," said Mahamba.

"He found the constable's lifeless body in a pool of blood, with his service pistol lying next to him."

Mahamba said an inquest docket has been opened by the South African Police Service for further investigation.

He also said the possibility of a suicide could not be ruled out.

"The constable was known as a hard worker who was passionate about his work. He was stationed at a drug unit under the crime prevention section at the time of his death."

Mahamba said that TMPD is still in a state of disbelief, as the constable's death happened on the same day as the burial of another constable who was killed during a business robbery earlier this month.

Constable Mendo Yanta was shot and killed after walking in on an armed robbery at a KFC in Lyttelton Pretoria.

The three armed robbers stole Yanta's service pistol and about R7000 in cash from the fast food outlet.