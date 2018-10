Newly appointed Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has been pondering on whether he should hand over his Twitter account to officials at National Treasury - which would turn it strictly to a professional medium of communication - or whether he should continue to tweet in his personal capacity.

Mboweni has in the past used the platform to tweet some of his thoughts on government policies, which often did not toe the party line.

Now minister of finance, Mboweni might be expected to tone things down somewhat.

On Friday night he tweeted: "Let us vote on this. Should I or should I not hand over my Twitter account to the Pretoria mandarins or not. In other words, should THEY tweet for me! I think this is undemocratic. What do you think?"

With more than 1 000 replies, most users advised him to keep tweeting in his personal capacity.