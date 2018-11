The borehole in Limpopo into which 18-month-old Mighty Baloyi fell. (Supplied)

An 18-month-old toddler has died after falling into a borehole in Limpopo.

The child, identified as Mighty Baloyi, seemingly fell into the borehole in Joppe village, in Letsitele outside Tzaneen, on Saturday afternoon.

His body was finally retrieved on Monday morning, police said in a statement.

"The police search and rescue team and the emergency services - with the assistance of the community members - have been in the area for the past two days, working around the clock to retrieve the body," police spokesperson Constable Maphure Manamela said.

"Parents are urged to look after their children, especially the young ones, as they constantly need supervision," Manamela said.



Police were investigating the incident.



Rescue efforts underway at the borehole into which a toddler fell on Saturday. (Supplied)