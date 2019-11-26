 

Tom Moyane warned against interfering with witness in assault case

2019-11-26 11:40

Jeanette Chabalala

Former SARS commissioner Tom Moyane at the North Gauteng High Court. (PHOTO: Deaan Vivier)

Former SARS commissioner Tom Moyane at the North Gauteng High Court. (PHOTO: Deaan Vivier)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former SARS commissioner Tom Moyane, who appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court for the first time on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting the mother of his grandchild, has been warned against interfering with witnesses.

The matter has been postponed to December 11, to give his lawyers time to obtain the docket from lobby group AfriForum, which is prosecuting him privately after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined to do so.

But the postponement came with conditions – including one that Moyane should not interfere with witnesses.

The court also warned him not to discuss the matter with the complainant, Lerato Maila.

Moyane faces charges of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm and damage to property.

The matter is being led by the head of AfriForum's private prosecuting unit, advocate Gerrie Nel.

Bruised jaw, abdomen

Moyane allegedly assaulted Maila in May last year. She was 17 at the time of the alleged incident.

Moyane allegedly tackled and kicked her during a heated altercation.

Medical reports also showed that the teen had a bruised jaw, a cut inside of her cheek, and a bruised abdomen, News24 reported.

The private prosecution comes after the NPA declined to prosecute, saying it saw no prospects of a successful prosecution and decided not to pursue the charges.

In a statement, AfriForum said: "According to Maila, Tom Moyane assaulted her in May 2018 at his house in Roodepoort, Gauteng by scratching her on her abdomen, pushing her around and kicking her in the face.

"Moyane also threw her cellphone into pieces against the wall before the alleged attack when he realised that she had been recording him. Maila phoned her mother immediately after the alleged attack, who told her to lay charges at the SAPS (SA Police Service)."

Read more on:    afriforum  |  tom moyane  |  johannesburg  |  courts  |  gender based violence
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Third life sentence for child rape in less than one week

39 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Former foreign intelligence head Mo Shaik continues testimony at Zondo commission
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Montague Gardens 11:38 AM
Road name: Montague Drive

Maitland 11:19 AM
Road name: Voortrekker Road Westbound

Westbound
More traffic reports
Double payday for three Daily Lotto players 2019-11-25 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 