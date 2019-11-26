Tom Moyane warned against interfering with witness in assault case

Former
SARS commissioner Tom Moyane, who appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court
for the first time on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting the mother of his
grandchild, has been warned against interfering with witnesses.
The matter has been postponed to
December 11, to give his lawyers time to obtain the docket from lobby group
AfriForum, which is prosecuting him privately after the National Prosecuting
Authority (NPA) declined to do so.
But the postponement came with
conditions – including one that Moyane should not interfere with witnesses.
The court also warned him not to
discuss the matter with the complainant, Lerato Maila.
Moyane faces charges of assault
with the intent to do grievous bodily harm and damage to property.
The matter is being led by the
head of AfriForum's private prosecuting unit, advocate Gerrie Nel.
Bruised jaw, abdomen
Moyane allegedly assaulted Maila
in May last year. She was 17 at the time of the alleged incident.
Moyane allegedly tackled and
kicked her during a heated altercation.
Medical reports also showed that
the teen had a bruised jaw, a cut inside of her cheek, and a bruised abdomen,
News24 reported.
The private prosecution comes
after the NPA declined to prosecute, saying it saw no prospects of a successful
prosecution and decided not to pursue the charges.
In a statement, AfriForum said:
"According to Maila, Tom Moyane assaulted her in May 2018 at his house in
Roodepoort, Gauteng by scratching her on her abdomen, pushing her around and
kicking her in the face.
"Moyane also threw her
cellphone into pieces against the wall before the alleged attack when he
realised that she had been recording him. Maila phoned her mother immediately
after the alleged attack, who told her to lay charges at the SAPS (SA Police
Service)."