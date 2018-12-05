Tomorrow's weather: Cool along the coast, interior heats up

Temperatures are expected to be hot to very hot across most parts of the central interior while the coastal regions are expected to be cool on Thursday.

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and the central parts of both the Free State and the North West.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the North West, in places in the Free State, Gauteng, the central and northern parts of the Eastern Cape as well as the Central Karoo and northern parts of the Eden District of the Western Cape.

The weather in your region

Gauteng is expected to be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in places.

It will be cloudy at first in the east of Mpumalanga, otherwise fine and warm, but hot in the Lowveld. It will become partly cloudy from the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in places over the Highveld.

Limpopo is expected to be cloudy in the east at first, otherwise fine and warm to hot. It will become partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west from the afternoon.

The North West will be fine, windy and hot to very hot. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The Free State will be fine, windy and warm to hot. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Morning fog patches can be expected along the coast of the Northern Cape where it will be cloudy, extending into the adjacent interior in the afternoon. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm, but hot to very hot in the east. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and rain in the south-west from the evening, but isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme north-east from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

It will be cloudy in the western parts of the Western Cape, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, but hot over the eastern interior. Isolated showers and rain are expected by the evening, except in the north-east, but scattered along the west and south-west coast and adjacent interiors. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly, becoming fresh to strong in the afternoon, but light to moderate south-westerly along the south coast.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy in places in the south at first, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot, but warm along the coast. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected from the afternoon. The eastern half will be cloudy south of the escarpment at first, otherwise partly cloudy. It will be warm to hot, with scattered showers and thundershowers from the afternoon, but isolated in the south-west.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy in the north-east at first, otherwise fine and warm to hot. It will become partly cloudy from the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme north. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly north of Durban at first, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in places

The expected UVB Sunburn Index is very high

18°C /31°C

Johannesburg:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in places

16°C /29°C

Mbombela:

Partly cloudy

18°C /29°C

Polokwane:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon

21°C /30°C

Mahikeng

Fine and windy, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers

20°C /35°C

Bloemfontein:

Fine and windy, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers

16°C /35°C

Kimberley:

Fine and windy, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers

20°C /36°C

Upington:

Fine and windy

19°C /38°C

Cape Town:

Cloudy with scattered showers and rain from the evening

Wind: Fresh to strong north-westerly

15°C /20°C

George:

Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and rain from the evening

Wind: Moderate south-westerly

13°C /24°C

Port Elizabeth

Cloudy, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers from the evening

Wind: Light north-easterly, becoming moderate easterly, but strong south-westerly in the evening

16°C /25°C

East London:

Partly cloudy with isolated evening showers and thundershowers

Wind: Fresh to strong north-easterly

18°C /27°C

Durban:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers

Wind: Moderate to fresh north-easterly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index is high

19°C /31°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers

18°C /35°C

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days