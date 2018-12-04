 

Tomorrow's weather: Cool along the coast, warm to hot for rest of SA

2018-12-04
Warm to hot weather has been predicted for most of the country on Wednesday but coastal areas remain cool.

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the escarpment areas of Mpumalanga and Limpopo, as well as the north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected in Gauteng, the northern and eastern parts of the North West and parts of the western Bushveld and Lowveld of Limpopo as well as the Lowveld of Mpumalanga, at least until Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to remain cool to warm along the coast.

The weather in your region

Gauteng is expected to be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Fine and warm to hot weather is expected in Mpumalanga, but it will be very hot to extremely hot over the Lowveld. It will become partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, which will be scattered over the escarpment.

Limpopo is expected to be fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The North West will be fine, becoming partly cloudy and very hot.

The Free State will fine, becoming partly cloudy and warm to hot.

The Northern Cape is expected to be cloudy at first along the coast where it will be cool. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but hot in the east. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong.

It will be partly cloudy and cool along the coastal areas of the Western Cape. Otherwise it will be fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be a strong southerly to south-westerly wind along the west coast, but moderate in the south. Otherwise, it will be a fresh to strong north-westerly wind in the southwest, becoming south-westerly by evening.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy at first. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but cool along the coast. The eastern half will experience isolated showers and rain south of the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but cool along the coast. The wind along the coast will be a light south-westerly breeze, becoming south-easterly by the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy with morning fog over the interior. Otherwise, it will be warm, but hot to very hot in places in the north. It will become cloudy by the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers, which will be scattered in the north. The wind along the coast will be a moderate north-easterly wind in the north. Otherwise, it will be southerly to south-westerly, spreading to the north by the afternoon.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

17°C /34°C

Johannesburg:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

14°C /33°C

Mbombela:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers

19°C /32°C

Polokwane:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers

23°C /35°C

Mahikeng:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy

18°C /36°C

Bloemfontein:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy

13°C /32°C

Kimberley:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy

16°C /34°C

Upington:

Fine

16°C /33°C

Cape Town:

Cloudy, becoming partly cloudy

Wind: Fresh to strong north-westerly becoming south-westerly by evening

The expected UVB Sunburn Index is very high

14°C /23°C

George:

Cloudy in the morning and evening, otherwise partly cloudy

Wind: Moderate south-westerly.

13°C /24°C

Port Elizabeth

Partly cloudy

Wind: Light to moderate south-westerly becoming south-easterly late morning

14°C /24°C

East London:

Cloudy, with showers and rain in the morning

Wind: Light south-westerly becoming south-easterly by afternoon

17°C /23°C

Durban:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

Wind: Moderate southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB Sunburn Index is high

20°C /24°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Morning fog. Otherwise, partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

17°C /25°C

