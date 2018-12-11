Tomorrow's weather: Cool to warm along the coast, hot in the interior

Temperatures are expected to be cool to warm along the coast, increasing towards the interior of the country, while heatwave conditions have been predicted for several provinces on Wednesday.

The heatwave conditions are expected over the western parts of the Free State, the western and central parts of the North West and the extreme eastern parts of the Northern Cape from tomorrow until at least Friday.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the central and eastern part of the Northern Cape, the western parts of the North West province, the central and western parts of the Free State, and the northern interior of the Eastern Cape.

Temperatures are expected to be cool to warm along the coast.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in the north.Morning fog patches are expected over the escarpment of Mpumalanga. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, but hot in the Lowveld.

Morning fog patches are expected over the escarpment of Limpopo. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in the Western Bushveld.

The North West province will be very hot in the extreme west, otherwise fine, windy and hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The Free State will be warm in the east, otherwise fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

It will be fine and warm, but hot in the northern parts of the Northern Cape. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. It will be cool and cloudy at first, along the coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh, southerly to south-easterly, becoming south-westerly late morning.

The Western Cape will be fine and warm to hot in places in the east. Otherwise, it will be cloudy to partly cloudy along the coast where it will be cool with light rain in the morning. The wind along the coast will be light and variable at first, becoming moderate to fresh, south-westerly to westerly late morning.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and hot to very hot. It will be partly cloudy and warm to cool along the coast. South of the escarpment, it will become cloudy in the evening. The eastern half will be fine and warm to hot. It will become partly cloudy and cool from the west along the coast. It will become cloudy south of escarpment in the evening with isolated showers. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly from the south mid-morning.

It will be fine and warm, but hot in places in KwaZulu-Natal. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Partly cloudy

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Low

17°C /32°C

Johannesburg:

Partly cloudy

15°C /30°C

Mbombela:

Morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy

18°C /28°C

Polokwane:

Partly cloudy

17°C /36°C

Mahikeng:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy

15°C /34°C

Bloemfontein:

Fine

14°C /34°C

Kimberley:

Fine

17°C /37°C

Upington:

Fine

18°C /35°C

Cape Town:

Fine, becoming cloudy in the evening

Wind: Moderate southerly to south-westerly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Moderate

17°C /23°C

George:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy in the evening

Wind: Light north-westerly becoming moderate southerly in the afternoon

17°C /28°C

Port Elizabeth

Fine becoming partly cloudy

Wind: Moderate north-easterly to easterly, but fresh in the afternoon

16°C /24°C

East London:

Fine, becoming party cloudy

Wind: Fresh to strong north-easterly

17°C /25°C

Durban:

Partly cloudy at first, otherwise fine

Wind: Moderate east to north-easterly.

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: High

20°C /29°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Cloudy at first otherwise partly cloudy

15°C /31°C

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

