Tomorrow's weather: Extremely hot conditions, but also severe thunderstorms expected

A view of the sun setting at Sea Point beach in Cape Town. (News24)

While the SA Weather Service (SAWS) issued a warning of extremely high fire danger condition for parts of the Northern Cape, Free State and the North West, severe thunderstorms are expected in parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.



The SAWS warned of extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, Free State and the North West Province.

In addition, severe thunderstorms are expected in places over the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Special weather advisories include heatwave conditions expected over the Free State, North-West Province and in places over the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape as well as the north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal until Thursday.

Extremely hot temperatures are expected over the Limpopo Lowveld and in places over the Limpopo Valley.

The weather in your region

Partly cloudy and hot with isolated afternoon thunderstorms are expected in Gauteng, where the expected UVB sunburn index will be very high.

Mpumalanga will be fine and warm to hot but very hot in the Lowveld becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

In Limpopo it will be extremely hot in the Lowveld and Limpopo valley, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

It will be fine and very hot in the North West, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the extreme southwest.

Fine and hot to very hot weather is expected for the Free State, where it will become partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the extreme west.

The Northern Cape is expected to be cloudy in the extreme west, otherwise fine and warm but hot to very hot over the central and eastern part. It will become partly cloudy from mid morning.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly at first, otherwise fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly.

The Western Cape will be fine cloudy and cool along the south-west and south coast and adjacent interior with isolated to scattered showers in the morning, lingering along the south coast into the afternoon otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly along the south coast in the morning, otherwise fresh to strong south-westerly.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and warm but hot in the north with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered along the coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate south westerly becoming fresh to strong towards midday.

Cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered along the coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate south easterly becoming fresh to strong south westerly by evening.

Morning fog can be expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot to very hot in the north. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh north-easterly north of Richards Bay otherwise south-westerly to southerly.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

20°C/36°C

Johannesburg:

Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

20°C/34°C

Mbombela:

Fine becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

19°C/29°C

Polokwane:

Fine becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

21°C/34°C

Mahikeng:

Fine becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

21°C/38°C

Bloemfontein:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

20°C/37°C

Kimberley:

Fine becoming partly cloudy.

18°C/38°C

Upington:

Fine becoming partly cloudy.

19°C/36°C

Cape Town:

Partly cloudy, cloudy at times with isolated showers in the morning.

Wind: Fresh westerly to south-westerly.

17°C/23°C

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Very High

George:

Cloudy with isolated showers.

Wind: Moderate south-westerly becoming fresh to strong in the afternoon.

16°C/24°C

Port Elizabeth:

Cloudy with scattered showers.

Wind: Light to moderate south westerly becoming fresh to strong towards midday.

17°C/26°C

East London:

Cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Wind: Light south easterly becoming fresh to strong south westerly by evening.

18°C/27°C

Durban:

Cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Wind:Moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

22°C/29°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Morning fog otherwise partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

19°C/29°C



