 

Tomorrow's weather: Fine to hot weather across most of SA

2018-12-10 19:30
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Temperatures are expected to rise across most of the country on Tuesday.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the Central Karoo areas of the Western Cape, the interior of the Northern Cape and the north-western interior of the Eastern Cape.

Temperatures are expected to be warm to hot across most of the country.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm.

Morning fog patches are expected over the eastern high grounds of Mpumalanga. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in the Lowveld, with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the northern Highveld.

Morning fog patches is predicted in the eastern high grounds of Limpopo. Otherwise, it is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy and warm but hot in the Lowveld, with isolated thundershowers north-western and central parts.

In the North West it will be partly cloudy in the north and extreme east, otherwise fine and warm, but hot in the extreme west.

In the Free State it will be cloudy in the east at first with morning fog patches. Later, it will become partly cloudy, otherwise fine and warm.

In the Northern Cape there will be fog in the north coast at first, where it will be cool. Otherwise it will be fine and warm to hot.

It will be partly cloudy along the west and south-west coast and adjacent interior of the Western Cape, spreading to the south in the evening. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in places over the central and eastern interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly but light northerly in the south at first.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm but hot to very hot inland. The eastern half will be partly cloudy in the east at first otherwise fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be a fresh to strong north easterly.

It will be cloudy at first with rain and isolated showers in the extreme north-east of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly north of Durban otherwise north-easterly, spreading northwards in the afternoon.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Partly cloudy

15°C /28°C

Johannesburg

Partly cloudy

13°C /26°C

Mbombela

Morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy

09°C /24°C

Polokwane:

Partly cloudy

15°C /24°C

Mahikeng

Fine, becoming partly cloudy

13°C /30°C

Bloemfontein

Fine

11°C /31°C

Kimberley:

Fine

12°C /33°C

Upington:

Fine

19°C /38°C

Cape Town:

Fine, becoming cloudy in the evening

Wind: Moderate southerly to south-westerly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme

17°C /28°C

George:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy in the evening

Wind: Light north-westerly becoming moderate southerly in the afternoon

13°C /25°C

Port Elizabeth

Fine

Wind: Moderate north easterly to easterly but fresh in the afternoon

14°C /26°C

East London:

Fine

Wind: Fresh to strong north easterly

15°C /26°C

Durban:

Cloudy at first otherwise partly cloudy

Wind: Moderate easterly to north-easterly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: High

17°C /24°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Cloudy at first with morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy

13°C /24°C

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Read more on:    weather
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Life Esidimeni relatives march to Makhura and Luthuli House to demand payments

2018-12-10 19:28

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Residents loot shop opposite Dobsonville police station
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 19:40 PM
Road name: Durban Road

Cape Town 19:07 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday, 8 December Lottery draw 2018-12-08 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 