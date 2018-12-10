Tomorrow's weather: Fine to hot weather across most of SA

Temperatures are expected to rise across most of the country on Tuesday.
Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the Central Karoo areas of the Western Cape, the interior of the Northern Cape and the north-western interior of the Eastern Cape.
Temperatures are expected to be warm to hot across most of the country.
The weather in your region Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm.
Morning fog patches are expected over the eastern high grounds of
Mpumalanga. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in the Lowveld, with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the northern Highveld.
Morning fog patches is predicted in the eastern high grounds of
Limpopo. Otherwise, it is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy and warm but hot in the Lowveld, with isolated thundershowers north-western and central parts.
In the
North West it will be partly cloudy in the north and extreme east, otherwise fine and warm, but hot in the extreme west.
In the
Free State it will be cloudy in the east at first with morning fog patches. Later, it will become partly cloudy, otherwise fine and warm.
In the
Northern Cape there will be fog in the north coast at first, where it will be cool. Otherwise it will be fine and warm to hot.
It will be partly cloudy along the west and south-west coast and adjacent interior of the
Western Cape, spreading to the south in the evening. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in places over the central and eastern interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly but light northerly in the south at first.
The western half of the
Eastern Cape will be fine and warm but hot to very hot inland. The eastern half will be partly cloudy in the east at first otherwise fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be a fresh to strong north easterly.
It will be cloudy at first with rain and isolated showers in the extreme north-east of
KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly north of Durban otherwise north-easterly, spreading northwards in the afternoon. The temperature in your city Pretoria:
Partly cloudy
15°C /28°C
Johannesburg
Partly cloudy
13°C /26°C
Mbombela
Morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy
09°C /24°C
Polokwane:
Partly cloudy
15°C /24°C
Mahikeng
Fine, becoming partly cloudy
13°C /30°C
Bloemfontein
Fine
11°C /31°C
Kimberley:
Fine
12°C /33°C
Upington:
Fine
19°C /38°C
Cape Town:
Fine, becoming cloudy in the evening
Wind: Moderate southerly to south-westerly
The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme
17°C /28°C
George:
Fine, becoming partly cloudy in the evening
Wind: Light north-westerly becoming moderate southerly in the afternoon
13°C /25°C
Port Elizabeth
Fine
Wind: Moderate north easterly to easterly but fresh in the afternoon
14°C /26°C
East London:
Fine
Wind: Fresh to strong north easterly
15°C /26°C
Durban:
Cloudy at first otherwise partly cloudy
Wind: Moderate easterly to north-easterly
The expected UVB Sunburn Index: High
17°C /24°C
Pietermaritzburg:
Cloudy at first with morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy
13°C /24°C
Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days