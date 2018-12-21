Tomorrow's weather: Heat waves and high fire dangers in 3 provinces

Heat waves and extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in parts of three provinces on Saturday.

The heat wave conditions are expected in the Free State, the western North West province, and the central and northern parts of the Northern Cape from Saturday to Tuesday.

The extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the western parts of the Free State and in the North West. The Walter Sisulu Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape will also be affected.

Meanwhile, isolated thunderstorms continue over parts of the east on Saturday, while temperatures are expected to be warm to hot.

Severe thunderstorms are expected in places over the eastern Highveld areas of Mpumalanga and the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Temperatures along the coast will be warm.



The weather in your region

Gauteng will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers from late afternoon.

It will be cloudy in parts of Mpumalanga, with morning drizzle along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated thunderstorms, which will be scattered on the eastern Highveld. It will be hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo will be cloudy in places along the escarpment in the morning with early morning drizzle. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thunderstorms in the southwest and the south from the afternoon.

It will be fine and hot in the North West, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central and eastern parts.

The Free State will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central and eastern parts.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy at first in places along the coast where morning fog patches are expected. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the east.

It will be cloudy at first along the coast of the Western Cape. It will become partly cloudy, otherwise it will be fine and warm to hot. The wind along the coast will be a moderate south-easterly but it will be south-westerly along the south coast.

The Eastern Cape will be cloudy and warm to hot south of the escarpment with afternoon showers in places. Otherwise, it will be sunny and hot to very hot with isolated thunderstorms along the eastern escarpment.

KwaZulu-Natal will experience morning fog over the interior. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places in the north. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected but are expected to be scattered in the west.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Very high

18°C/34°C

Johannesburg:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers

16°C/32°C

Mbombela:

Early morning fog patches and drizzle. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with isolated evening thunderstorms

17°C/27°C

Polokwane:

Cloudy at first. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy

19°C/31°C

Mahikeng:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

19°C/35°C

Bloemfontein:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy

17°C/36°C

Kimberley:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy

18°C/39°C

Upington:

Fine

19°C/40°C

Cape Town:

Cloudy at first, becoming partly cloudy

Wind: Light to moderate southerly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme

18°C/28°C

George:

Cloudy in the morning and evening, otherwise partly cloudy

Wind: Light to moderate south-westerly but southerly at times in the afternoon

17°C/28°C

Port Elizabeth:

Cloudy, becoming partly cloudy

Wind: Light easterly becoming southerly but moderate to fresh south-easterly in the afternoon

19°C/27°C

East London:

Sunny, becoming cloudy in the evening

Wind: Fresh to strong north-easterly

21°C/27°C

Durban:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

Wind: Moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Moderate

20°C/28°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Cloudy with morning fog. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

17°C/30°C

