Tomorrow's weather: Heatwave is here to stay

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures in Gauteng and the south-western parts of the Western Bushveld in Limpopo is expected from Sunday until Wednesday.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the interior of Namakwa District of the Northern Cape, Free State, North-West Province, Gauteng and the Thabazimbi area in Limpopo.

The coastal areas will remain cool to warm.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index in the province is extreme.

It will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east and south of Mpumalanga, otherwise hot in the Lowveld.

It will be partly cloudy and warm but hot in the western bushveld of Limpopo.

The North West is expected to be fine and hot to very hot.

The Free State will be fine and hot, but warm around Lesotho border.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy in places over the west at first with morning fog along the northern coastline where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm with high-level clouds in the morning. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape can expect a cloudy morning, except in places over the eastern interior and south-west, otherwise partly cloudy to fine and warm to hot, but cool in places over the south-west. It will become cloudy along the south and south-western coastlines in the evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly to westerly, but strong along the west and south-west coastlines at times. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm but cool along the coast. The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate south-westerly. The eastern half will be cloudy with morning mist in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but cool along the coast with isolated showers south of the escarpment. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly becoming southeasterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind on the coast will be moderate to fresh.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

18°C/36°C

Johannesburg:

Partly cloudy.

16°C /33°C

Mbombela:

Partly cloudy with showers and thundershowers.

17°C /32°C

Polokwane:

Partly cloudy.

16°C /34°C

Mahikeng:

Fine.

18°C /36°C

Bloemfontein:

Fine.

14°C /33°C

Kimberley:

Fine.

17°C /35°C

Upington:

Fine.

17°C /35°C

Cape Town:

Partly cloudy.

Wind: Light to moderate south-westerly to westerly.

17°C /23°C

George:

Partly cloudy in the afternoon, otherwise cloudy.

Wind: Light southerly to south-easterly, becoming moderate south-westerly late afternoon.

16°C /22°C

Port Elizabeth:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy.

Wind: Light to moderate southwesterly.

17°C /24°C

East London:

Fine becoming cloudy from late afternoon.

Wind: Light to moderate southwesterly becoming southeasterly in the afternoon.

19°C /24°C

Durban:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Wind: Moderate southwesterly, becoming easterly to southeasterly by evening.

19°C /25°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Morning mist, otherwise partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

16°C /24°C

