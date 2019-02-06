Tomorrow's weather: Heatwaves, extremely hot conditions and high fire dangers for parts of SA

A warning of extremely high fire danger conditions has been issued for the Northern Cape (except in the west), the southwestern parts of the Free State and the western and central parts of the Western Cape, except in the Cape Metropole and along the south coast, on Friday.

The South African Weather Service has also issued special weather advisories for extremely hot conditions over the West Coast District of the Western Cape, including the interior of the Namakwa District, the Cape Winelands and Central Karoo.



Heatwaves, with persistently high temperatures, are expected in places over the Nama Khoi and Karoo Hoogland municipalities in the Northern Cape, as well as the Matzikama, Cape Metropole, western Overberg District and Witzenberg municipalities of the Western Cape.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga can expect morning fog patches over the escarpment, otherwise it will be cloudy at times and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

In Limpopo, there will be morning fog patches over the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be cloudy at times and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

Partly cloudy and hot conditions are predicted for the North West, with isolated thundershowers.

The Free State can expect morning fog patches in the extreme east where it will be cool, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot. Isolated thundershowers are expected in the northern and eastern parts from the afternoon.

It will be very hot over the central parts of the Northern Cape. Otherwise fine and warm to hot conditions can be expected, but partly cloudy conditions in the north with isolated showers and thundershowers. Morning fog patches are expected along the coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly.

It will be cloudy along the south coast of the Western Cape at first with fog patches in places where it will be warm, otherwise, it will be sunny and hot to very hot but extremely hot over the entire interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly, but strong along the south-west and south coast. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, cloudy conditions with morning fog patches can be expected in places south of the escarpment, and drizzle along the coast. It will become partly cloudy and warm, but cool along the coast. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly.

It will be cloudy with morning fog patches in the eastern half of the Eastern Cape with drizzle along the coast. It will become partly cloudy and warm, but cool along the coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming strong in the afternoon.

Morning fog patches over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal are predicted. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but cool in the southwest. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected. The wind along the coast will be gentle to moderate southerly to south-easterly, becoming fresh easterly to north-easterly from the south in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

18°C/28°C

Johannesburg:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

16°C/27°C

Vereeniging:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

16°C/27°C

Mbombela:

Morning fog patches, otherwise cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

18°C/27°C

Polokwane:

Mist in the morning, otherwise cloudy at times

18°C/27°C

Mahikeng:

Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers.

19°C/31°C

Vryburg:

Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers

21°C/34°C

Bloemfontein:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon

19°C/35°C

Kimberley:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon

21°C/34°C

Upington:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon

26°C/39°C

Cape Town:

Fine

Wind: Moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, becoming strong and gusty at times in the afternoon

22°C/37°C

George:

Cloudy at first, becoming sunny

Wind: Moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly, becoming light in the afternoon

16°C/30°C

Port Elizabeth:

Morning drizzle, otherwise partly cloudy

Wind: Fresh to strong north-easterly

19°C/24°C

East London:

Morning drizzle, but partly cloudy in the afternoon

Wind: Moderate north-easterly, becoming strong in the afternoon

19°C/24°C

Durban:

Cloudy with isolated showers

Wind: Gentle southerly to south-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly

21°C/27°C

Richards Bay:

Cloudy with isolated showers

Wind: Gentle to moderate southerly to south-easterly, becoming easterly to north-easterly in the late afternoon

21°C/28°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Morning fog, otherwise cloudy with isolated showers

16°C/22°C

