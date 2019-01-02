Tomorrow's weather: Heavy rain, flash flooding in north of SA

Heavy rainfall, leading to flash flooding, is expected over the northern parts of Limpopo on Thursday morning.

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the western parts of the North West and the north-western parts of Free State.

It will be cool in the east, while temperatures are expected to be warm to hot in the western parts of the country.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be cloudy and cool, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

It will be cloudy at times in Mpumalanga. It will be cool, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

It will be cloudy in the north of Limpopo, with widespread showers and thundershowers. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers, becoming widespread in the west.

The Free State will be partly cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme southwest.

It will be very hot over the central parts of the Northern Cape. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot, but warm in the extreme south. It will become partly cloudy in the north and east, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the northeast. Morning fog patches are expected along the north coast where it will be cool.

The Western Cape will be cloudy to partly cloudy over the east at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in places over the western interior. It will be partly cloudy along the south coast.

It is expected to be cloudy in the southeast of the Eastern Cape at first. Isolated morning showers are expected, but scattered in the north. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy and cool, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Cloudy, with scattered showers and thundershowers

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Low

17°C/23°C

Johannesburg:

Cloudy, with scattered showers and thundershowers

16°C/22°C

Mbombela:

Cloudy at times, with mainly scattered showers and thundershowers

17°C/23°C

Polokwane:

Cloudy at times, with mainly scattered showers and thundershowers

17°C/21°C

Mahikeng:

Partly cloudy, with scattered showers and thundershowers, mostly in the evening

18°C/30°C

Bloemfontein:

Partly cloudy, with scattered showers and thundershowers

14°C/30°C

Kimberley:

Partly cloudy, with scattered showers and thundershowers

17°C/33°C

Upington:

Partly cloudy at first, otherwise fine

19°C/39°C

Cape Town:

Fine

Wind: Light to moderate south-easterly, becoming fresh to strong in the afternoon

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme

17°C/30°C

George:

Cloudy to partly cloudy

Wind: Light easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south-easterly

15°C/25°C

Port Elizabeth:

Cloudy at first, with isolated showers, otherwise partly cloudy

Wind: Moderate to fresh easterly

16°C/24°C

East London:

Cloudy, with isolated showers and rain

Wind: Light to moderate easterly, becoming fresh north-easterly by midday

17°C/23°C

Durban:

Cloudy, with scattered showers and thundershowers

Wind: Moderate south-easterly to easterly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Low

18°C/23°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

14°C/22°C

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days