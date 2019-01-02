Tomorrow's weather: Heavy rain, flash flooding in north of SA

Heavy rainfall, leading to flash flooding, is expected over the northern parts of Limpopo on Thursday morning.
Severe thunderstorms are expected over the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the western parts of the North West and the north-western parts of Free State.
It will be cool in the east, while temperatures are expected to be warm to hot in the western parts of the country.
The weather in your region Gauteng will be cloudy and cool, with scattered showers and thundershowers.
It will be cloudy at times in
Mpumalanga. It will be cool, with scattered showers and thundershowers.
It will be cloudy in the north of
Limpopo, with widespread showers and thundershowers. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers.
The
North West will be partly cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers, becoming widespread in the west.
The
Free State will be partly cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme southwest.
It will be very hot over the central parts of the
Northern Cape. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot, but warm in the extreme south. It will become partly cloudy in the north and east, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the northeast. Morning fog patches are expected along the north coast where it will be cool.
The
Western Cape will be cloudy to partly cloudy over the east at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in places over the western interior. It will be partly cloudy along the south coast.
It is expected to be cloudy in the southeast of the
Eastern Cape at first. Isolated morning showers are expected, but scattered in the north. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm. KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy and cool, with scattered showers and thundershowers. The temperature in your city Pretoria:
Cloudy, with scattered showers and thundershowers
The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Low
17°C/23°C
Johannesburg:
Cloudy, with scattered showers and thundershowers
16°C/22°C
Mbombela:
Cloudy at times, with mainly scattered showers and thundershowers
17°C/23°C
Polokwane:
Cloudy at times, with mainly scattered showers and thundershowers
17°C/21°C
Mahikeng:
Partly cloudy, with scattered showers and thundershowers, mostly in the evening
18°C/30°C
Bloemfontein:
Partly cloudy, with scattered showers and thundershowers
14°C/30°C
Kimberley:
Partly cloudy, with scattered showers and thundershowers
17°C/33°C
Upington:
Partly cloudy at first, otherwise fine
19°C/39°C
Cape Town:
Fine
Wind: Light to moderate south-easterly, becoming fresh to strong in the afternoon
The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme
17°C/30°C
George:
Cloudy to partly cloudy
Wind: Light easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south-easterly
15°C/25°C
Port Elizabeth:
Cloudy at first, with isolated showers, otherwise partly cloudy
Wind: Moderate to fresh easterly
16°C/24°C
East London:
Cloudy, with isolated showers and rain
Wind: Light to moderate easterly, becoming fresh north-easterly by midday
17°C/23°C
Durban:
Cloudy, with scattered showers and thundershowers
Wind: Moderate south-easterly to easterly
The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Low
18°C/23°C
Pietermaritzburg:
Cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers
14°C/22°C
