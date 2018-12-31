Tomorrow's weather: Heavy rain, flooding expected over the north and central parts of SA

Heavy rainfall, leading to flash flooding, is expected over the northern and central parts of the country on Tuesday.

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the extreme eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the extreme western parts of the Free State, and the North West.

Heavy rainfall, leading to flash flooding, is also expected over the eastern parts of the North West, the north-eastern parts of the Free State, and Gauteng.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the southern parts of Namakwa District of the Northern Cape and the Central Karoo of the Western Cape.

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the north-eastern parts of the Central Karoo in the Western Cape until Tuesday.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be cloudy and cool, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

It will be cloudy and cool to warm in Mpumalanga. Morning fog patches are expected in places along the escarpment and Highveld. with isolated showers in the north west, otherwise scattered mostly in the morning.

Limpopo will be cloudy and warm to hot. There will be morning and evening fog patches in places in the east and isolated showers in the central and eastern parts, but scattered showers in the west, mostly in the morning.

It will be partly cloudy and hot in the North West. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, with scattered showers in the east where it will be cloudy and warm.

The Free State will be partly cloudy and hot. There will be isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered showers in the east, where it will be warm.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy at first and warm along the coast, with morning fog patches. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the east.

It will be cloudy in the morning and evening along the coast of the Western Cape. Otherwise, it is expected to be fine and warm to hot, but partly cloudy over the north-eastern parts. Isolated afternoon thundershowers are expected. Evening light rain is expected over the south-western parts, spreading to the south coast.

The Eastern Cape will be warm along the coast. It will be fine and hot over the interior. It will become partly cloudy over the interior, with scattered afternoon thunderstorms drifting to the coast.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Cloudy at times with scattered showers and thundershowers

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: High

17°C/22°C

Johannesburg:

Cloudy at times with scattered showers and thundershowers

15°C/21°C

Mbombela:

Cloudy with morning fog and drizzle patches, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers

19°C/27°C

Polokwane:

Cloudy with morning mist patches, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers

20°C/29°C

Mahikeng:

Cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

17°C/23°C

Bloemfontein:

Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers

17°C/32°C

Kimberley:

Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers

20°C/34°C

Upington:

Fine becoming partly cloudy with afternoon isolated thunderstorms

23°C/39°C

Cape Town:

Cloudy at first, otherwise fine, becoming cloudy in the evening with light rain

Wind: Light to moderate southerly to south-westerly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme

17°C/25°C

George:

Cloudy at times with evening rain

Wind: Light to moderate south-easterly

15°C/25°C

Port Elizabeth:

Partly cloudy, but cloudy in the evening

Wind: Fresh to strong southwesterly

19°C/26°C

East London:

Partly cloudy

Wind: Moderate to fresh southwesterly

21°C/28°C

Durban:

Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers

Wind: Moderate to fresh north-easterly, become south-westerly overnight

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Very high

23°C/32°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers

19°C/35°C

