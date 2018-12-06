Tomorrow's weather: Heavy rain for most of SA, floods for the Cape

Most of SA is expected to be rainy on Friday as isolated showers of varying intensities make their way.

Severe thunderstorms are also expected over the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, the south-eastern parts of the Free State and the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

In addition, heavy rain is expected in Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga on Saturday and is expected to lead to flash flooding on Sunday.

Heavy rain, leading to localised flooding is expected over the Cape Metropole and Overberg District of the Western Cape overnight into Friday morning.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the North West and in parts of the Free State.

Hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions over north-eastern KZN and the Lowveld of Mpumalanga.

Extremely hot conditions are expected in places over the Lowveld of Mpumalanga.

The weather in your region

Gauteng is expected to partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga will be fine and hot, but very hot to extremely hot in the Lowveld. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld, but scattered on the Highveld. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but hot in the Lowveld. It will become partly cloudy from the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in places over the Highveld.

It will be fine and hot to very hot in Limpopo. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld, but scattered over the Western Bushveld and southern central parts.

In the North West, it will be partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot with scattered thundershowers, but isolated in the west.

It will be partly cloudy, windy and warm in the Free State. There will be scattered thundershowers but isolated in the west.

In the Northern Cape it will cloudy to partly cloudy and cool. There will be isolated showers and thundershowers except in the central interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly becoming south-westerly in the afternoon.

It will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool in the Western Cape. Widespread showers and thundershowers can be expected over the south-western parts in the morning, where heavy falls leading to flash flooding are highly likely. The wind along the coast will be fresh south-westerly but north-westerly along the west coast in the morning.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and warm but cool along the coast with isolated showers and thundershowers. The eastern half will be partly cloudy and warm, becoming cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the east. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming southerly along the wild coast by late afternoon.

Morning fog is expected over the north-eastern interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot in places in the north. It will become cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the south. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly becoming fresh southerly to south-westerly from the south in the morning, spreading to Richards Bay by evening.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

19°C /29°C

Johannesburg:

Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

17°C /26°C

Mbombela:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers

19°C /34°C

Polokwane:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers

19°C /33°C

Mahikeng:

Partly cloudy and windy with thundershowers

19°C /34°C

Bloemfontein:

Partly cloudy and windy with thundershowers

14°C /33°C

Kimberley:

Partly cloudy and windy with isolated showers and thundershowers

17°C /31°C

Upington:

Fine to partly cloudy

17°C /30°C

Cape Town:

Cloudy to partly cloudy with morning widespread showers and rain. Heavy rain leading to flash flooding can be expected in the morning

Wind: Fresh south-westerly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index is high

15°C /19°C

George:

Cloudy to partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

Wind: Moderate south-westerly.

14°C /21°C

Port Elizabeth:

Cloudy with showers and thundershowers

Wind: Moderate to fresh south-westerly

18°C /23°C

East London:

Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy, with showers and thundershowers

Wind: Fresh to strong north-easterly

18°C /26°C

Durban:

Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy in the afternoon, with scattered showers and thundershowers

Wind: Moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming moderate south-westerly towards midday

The expected UVB Sunburn Index is high

21°C /29°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Partly cloudy becoming cloudy in the afternoon, with widespread showers and thundershowers

19°C /38°C

