Tomorrow's weather: Heavy rain for parts of the east of SA

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the north eastern interior of the Eastern Cape, western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the extreme north eastern parts of the Free State and the southern parts of Mpumalanga on Tuesday.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the north eastern parts of the Northern Cape, as well as the western parts of the North West.

Temperatures along the coast are expected to be cool to warm.

The weather in your region

It will be partly cloudy and warm in Gauteng, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the south west.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the morning with fog over the Highveld and along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the Highveld.

Limpopo will be cloudy in the south east at first. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme northeast.

It will be fine and warm to hot in the North West. It will become partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers, except in the west where it will be very hot.

It is expected to be fine and warm to hot in the Free State. It will become partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central parts, but scattered in the east.

Morning fog patches are expected along the coast of the Northern Cape where it will be cool. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but partly cloudy in the east where it will be very hot.

It will be cloudy along the west coast interior of the Western Cape at first. Otherwise, it will be fine to partly cloudy and warm. It will be cloudy along the south coast with rain mainly in the morning and early afternoon.

The Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm to hot. It will be cloudy and cool along the coast and adjacent interior. Light afternoon showers are expected, spreading to the southern interior overnight. Isolated thundershowers are expected in the north east in the afternoon.

Morning fog is expected over the escarpment of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Moderate

18°C /30°C

Johannesburg:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

16°C /27°C

Mbombela:

Cloudy with fog in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers

16°C /28°C

Polokwane:

Partly cloudy with isolated evening showers and thundershowers

17°C /30°C

Mahikeng:

Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers

19°C /34°C

Vryburg:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon

20°C /36°C

Bloemfontein:

Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers

17°C /33°C

Kimberley:

Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers

20°C /37°C

Upington:

Fine

20°C /37°C

Cape Town:

Fine

Wind: moderate southerly to south-easterly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme

17°C /27°C

George:

Cloudy with isolated rain clearing in the afternoon

Wind: Moderate south-easterly

16°C /23°C

Port Elizabeth:

Cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon

Wind: Light south westerly becoming moderate southerly from midday

16°C /26°C

East London:

Cloudy with light morning rain becoming partly cloudy

Wind: Light north easterly becoming south easterly

17°C /26°C

Durban:

Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

Wind: Moderate easterly to north-easterly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: High

20°C /27°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

16°C /28°C

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days