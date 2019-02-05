Tomorrow's weather: High fire conditions expected in two Cape provinces

The South African Weather Service has warned of extremely high fire conditions over the northern and western parts of the Western Cape and the central and western parts of the Northern Cape on Wednesday.

Thundershowers and isolated showers are predicted for the northern part of the country.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Morning fog patches are expected over the escarpment in Mpumalanga. It will also be cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo will have morning fog patches over the escarpment. Otherwise, it will partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

It will be fine and warm to hot in the North West, but partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east of the province.

The Free State will be partly cloudy in the extreme eastern parts at first, with morning fog patches where it will be warm. Otherwise it will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the extreme east in the evening.

Morning fog patches can be expected in the Northern Cape along the coast where it will be warm, otherwise fine and hot to very hot. It will become partly cloudy in the east from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly, becoming fresh in the late afternoon.

It will be partly cloudy and warm along the south coast in the Western Cape, otherwise fine and warm to hot but very hot over the central interior. It will be extremely hot over West Coast District.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to south-easterly, but fresh to strong in the Cape Point region, reaching gale speeds in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme

Fine and warm conditions are expected over the western half of the Eastern Cape, but hot conditions in places over the interior, becoming cloudy along the coast in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly, becoming moderate south-easterly from late morning.

Fine and warm conditions can be expected over the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and rain in the northeast.

Morning fog patches are expected in places south of the escarpment.

The wind along the coast will be a light south-westerly, becoming moderate south-easterly in the afternoon.

In KwaZulu-Natal, morning fog patches over the interior are predicted. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places in the north.

It will become cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be a gentle to moderate southerly to south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index is high

Pretoria:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

17°C /28°C

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: High

Johannesburg:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

16°C /26°C

Mbombela:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

19°C /27°C

Polokwane:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

16°C /29°C

Mahikeng:

Partly cloudy

17°C /30°C

Bloemfontein:

Fine becoming partly cloudy

16°C /33°C

Kimberley:

Fine becoming partly cloudy

19°C /34°C

Upington:

Fine becoming partly cloudy

23°C /38°C

Cape Town:

Fine

Wind: Moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly becoming strong and gusty at times in the afternoon.

18°C /28°C

George:

Partly cloudy becoming cloudy in the evening

Wind: Light to moderate easterly to south-easterly, becoming fresh to strong by the afternoon.

17°C /26°C

Port Elizabeth:

Fine becoming cloudy in the evening



Wind: Light south-westerly, becoming moderate south-easterly from late morning

15°C /26°C

East London:

Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy

Wind: Light south-easterly, becoming moderate south-easterly in the afternoon

19°C /27°C

Durban:

Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers

Wind: Moderate southerly

22°C /27°C

Richards Bay:

Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers

Wind: Gentle to moderate southerly to south-westerly

22°C /30°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy becoming cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers

17°C /28°C

