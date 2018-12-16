Tomorrow's weather: Hot and humid conditions as most cities scale 30°C

Temperatures are expected to rise across the country on Monday, with extremely uncomfortable conditions in parts of the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) issued a warning for extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape and the western parts of both the North West and Free State, the central Karoo of the Western Cape and the northern interior of the Eastern Cape.



A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected in places over the Central Karoo in the Western Cape until Tuesday.



"Hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions along the coast between Storms River and Kei Mouth as well as the interior south of the Winterberg of the Eastern Cape, the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal," said the SAWS.

The weather in your region

Weather conditions in Gauteng is expected to be partly cloudy and hot with isolated afternoon thundershowers.



Mpumalanga will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thunderstorms on the Highveld.



Partly cloudy and hot to very hot weather is predicated for Limpopo. Isolated thundershowers are set for the southern parts of the province.



The North West province will be very hot in places in the extreme west, otherwise partly cloudy and hot with isolated thundershowers.



It will be very hot in places in the extreme west of the Free State, otherwise partly cloudy and hot, but warm in the northeast with isolated showers and thundershowers.



The Northern Cape will experience cool to warm weather along the coast with evening fog patches, otherwise fine and hot to very hot becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon with isolated thundershowers in the east.



The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly to westerly.



In the Western Cape, it will be extremely hot in the Central Karoo, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot but cloudy along the south coast with morning and evening drizzle patches.



Evening fog patches are expected along the west coast.



The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly to easterly but north-westerly to westerly along the west coast.



The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme



The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy along the coast at first, otherwise partly cloudy and hot, but very hot over the interior with isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms. The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly



The eastern half of the province will be cloudy along the coast at first, otherwise partly cloudy and hot. Isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected north of the Winterberg. The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly.



KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and warm to hot but humid in the east. It will become partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers, but scattered in the west.



The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming fresh towards midday.



The expected UVB sunburn index: High

The temperature in your city

Pretoria



Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers.



19°C/32°C



The expected UVB Sunburn Index:Low



Johannesburg



Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers.



17°C/30°C



Mbombela



Partly cloudy.



19°C/31°C

Polokwane



Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.



18°C/33°C



Mahikeng



Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers.



21°C/35°C



Bloemfontein



Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers.



19°C/37°C



Kimberley



Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers.



20°C/38°C



Upington



Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers.



21°C/40°C



Cape Town



Fine becoming partly cloudy.



Wind: Fresh south-easterly.



19°C/31°C



The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme



George



Cloudy with morning and evening drizzle patches.



Wind: Moderate easterly to south-easterly.



17°C/26°C



Port Elizabeth



Cloudy becoming partly cloudy with evening showers.



Wind: Moderate easterly



17°C/29°C



East London



Cloudy becoming partly cloudy



Wind: Moderate easterly



20°C/30°C



Durban



Fine becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers.



Wind: Moderate north-easterly, becoming fresh in the afternoon.



22°C/30°C



The expected UVB Sunburn Index:High



Pietermaritzburg



Morning mist, otherwise fine becoming partly cloudy with afternoon isolated thundershowers.



18°C/37°C



