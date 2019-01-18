 

Tomorrow's weather: Rain across most of the east and parts of the southern coastline

2019-01-18 19:21
(iStock)

Rainfall is expected across provinces in the east, along the northern border and part of the southern coastline on Saturday.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the eastern part of the Northern Cape, the Free State and the North West, according to the SA Weather Service.

The temperature along the coast is mostly expected to be cool.

The weather in your region as provided by the South African Weather Service

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy with morning fog patches in the eastern high grounds. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, but cool over the eastern high grounds, with isolated showers and thundershowers. Scattered thundershowers are expected in the Highveld, mostly from the afternoon.

It will be cloudy with morning fog patches in the eastern high grounds of Limpopo. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers, which will be scattered through the central parts, mostly from the afternoon.

The North West will be fine and hot to very hot, but partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in the extreme east.

The Free State will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the north and northeast in the afternoon, with isolated thundershowers.

It will be partly cloudy in the north of the Northern Cape at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm, but hot in places in the northeast.

It will be cloudy with light rain along the south coast of the Western Cape at first. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool, becoming fine later.

The Eastern Cape will be cloudy at first along the coast (where it will be cool) with light morning showers. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm. There will be isolated showers and rain along parts of the east.

It will be warm in the north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Low

17°C /34°C

Johannesburg:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

17°C /33°C

Mbombela:

Morning fog patches. Otherwise, partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

18°C /29°C

Polokwane:

Morning mist. Otherwise, partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

19°C /32°C

Mahikeng:

Fine

17°C /35°C

Bloemfontein:

Fine and windy at times

13°C /31°C 

Kimberley:

Fine and windy at times

14°C /32°C

Upington:

Fine

12°C /32°C

Cape Town:

Partly cloudy, becoming fine

Wind: Light southerly, becoming moderate to fresh by afternoon

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme

15°C /22°C

George:

Cloudy with early morning light rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy

Wind: Moderate easterly, becoming southerly by afternoon

15°C /22°C

Port Elizabeth:

Cloudy at first with isolated showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy.

Wind: Fresh to strong south-westerly

14°C /23°C

East London:

Cloudy with isolated showers and rain in the early morning, becoming partly cloudy

Wind: Fresh to strong south-westerly

16°C /24°C

Durban:

Cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

Wind: Fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Moderate

19°C /24°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

15°C /20°C

weather
News24
