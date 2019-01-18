Tomorrow's weather: Rain across most of the east and parts of the southern coastline

Rainfall is expected across provinces in the east, along the northern border and part of the southern coastline on Saturday.
Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the eastern part of the Northern Cape, the Free State and the North West, according to the SA Weather Service.
The temperature along the coast is mostly expected to be cool.
The weather in your region as provided by the South African Weather Service Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers. Mpumalanga will be cloudy with morning fog patches in the eastern high grounds. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, but cool over the eastern high grounds, with isolated showers and thundershowers. Scattered thundershowers are expected in the Highveld, mostly from the afternoon.
It will be cloudy with morning fog patches in the eastern high grounds of
Limpopo. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers, which will be scattered through the central parts, mostly from the afternoon.
The
North West will be fine and hot to very hot, but partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in the extreme east.
The
Free State will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the north and northeast in the afternoon, with isolated thundershowers.
It will be partly cloudy in the north of the
Northern Cape at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm, but hot in places in the northeast.
It will be cloudy with light rain along the south coast of the
Western Cape at first. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool, becoming fine later.
The
Eastern Cape will be cloudy at first along the coast (where it will be cool) with light morning showers. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm. There will be isolated showers and rain along parts of the east.
It will be warm in the north-eastern parts of
KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers. The temperature in your city Pretoria:
Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers
The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Low
17°C /34°C
Johannesburg:
Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers
17°C /33°C
Mbombela:
Morning fog patches. Otherwise, partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers
18°C /29°C
Polokwane:
Morning mist. Otherwise, partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers
19°C /32°C
Mahikeng:
Fine
17°C /35°C
Bloemfontein:
Fine and windy at times
13°C /31°C
Kimberley:
Fine and windy at times
14°C /32°C
Upington:
Fine
12°C /32°C
Cape Town:
Partly cloudy, becoming fine
Wind: Light southerly, becoming moderate to fresh by afternoon
The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme
15°C /22°C
George:
Cloudy with early morning light rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy
Wind: Moderate easterly, becoming southerly by afternoon
15°C /22°C
Port Elizabeth:
Cloudy at first with isolated showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy.
Wind: Fresh to strong south-westerly
14°C /23°C
East London:
Cloudy with isolated showers and rain in the early morning, becoming partly cloudy
Wind: Fresh to strong south-westerly
16°C /24°C
Durban:
Cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers
Wind: Fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly
The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Moderate
19°C /24°C
Pietermaritzburg:
Cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers
15°C /20°C
