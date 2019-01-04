Tomorrow's weather: Rain continues in the east, spreading to the south coast

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue over provinces in the east, while isolated showers are expected along the southern coastline on Saturday.

Severe thunderstorms are expected in places in the eastern parts of Mpumalanga, the extreme south-eastern parts of Limpopo and the north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal as well as the eastern parts of the North West.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central parts of the Northern Cape as well as the extreme western parts of the North West and the Free State.

Warm to hot conditions are expected over most of the country.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

It will be partly cloudy and warm in Mpumalanga. Scattered thundershowers are expected, with skies becoming cloudy in the east where widespread thundershowers are expected.

Limpopo will be fine and warm becoming partly cloudy. Isolated afternoon thundershowers are expected but scattered in the east and widespread in the extreme south-east.

The North West will be partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

It will be hot in the north-western parts of the Free State. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme west, but scattered in the east. It will be partly cloudy in the east and south-east, spreading to the west in the afternoon.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy along the coast, with fog patches at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm but hot in places over the east. It will be partly cloudy in the north-east with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme north-east.

Morning fog is expected along the northern parts of the west coast, otherwise fine to partly cloudy and warm in the Western Cape. It will be hot in places over the interior but cloudy along the south coast with morning drizzle.

The Eastern Cape will be cool in places along the coast. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers in the east, but scattered in the north east.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in the north-east where widespread showers and thundershowers are expected, otherwise scattered.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Low

18°C /31°C

Johannesburg:

Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

16°C /29°C

Mbombela:

Partly cloudy becoming cloudy with widespread afternoon thundershowers

20°C /32°C

Polokwane:

Fine becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers

18°C /32°C

Mahikeng:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

19°C /33°C

Vryburg:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

18°C /34°C

Bloemfontein:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy

17°C /32°C

Kimberley:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon

18°C /36°C

Upington:

Fine

19°C /38°C

Cape Town:

Partly cloudy becoming fine

Wind: Moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, becoming strong by the afternoon

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme

19°C /27°C

George:

Cloudy with morning light drizzle, becoming partly cloudy to fine

Wind: Moderate to fresh westerly becoming southerly by the afternoon

19°C /25°C

Port Elizabeth:

Partly cloudy with light rain in the morning

Wind: Fresh to strong south westerly, reaching near gale force in the early morning

17°C /25°C

East London:

Partly cloudy with light rain from afternoon

Wind: Fresh to strong south-westerly

19°C /27°C

Durban:

Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

Wind: Moderate northerly to north-westerly at first, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: High

20°C /27°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

17°C /28°C

