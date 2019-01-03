 

Tomorrow's weather: Rain continues in the eastern half of SA

2019-01-03 19:19
Rainfall is expected to continue over the central and eastern parts of the country of Friday.

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the western parts of the North West province and north-western parts of Free State.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the western and central parts of the Northern Cape, the southern parts of the Cape Winelands and the Central Karoo of the Western Cape.

Rising temperatures ere expected over the central interior and western parts of the country.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be cloudy in the morning, with fog patches on the Highveld. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy at first, with morning fog patches. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south.

Morning fog patches and light rain are expected in the east of Limpopo. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme north east.

The Free State will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but cloudy in the east with scattered thundershowers.

Morning fog is expected along the north coast of the Northern Cape. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot to extremely hot in the north. It will be partly cloudy in the east, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Morning fog is expected along the south coast of the Western Cape. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in places over the western interior. It will become partly cloudy along the south coast by evening. The wind along the coast will be light easterly along the south coast at first, becoming moderate southerly otherwise moderate to fresh southerly.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be cloudy at first over the south eastern interior, with morning mist, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but very hot over the northern parts. It will become partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers, but scattered in the northeast. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly becoming fresh in the afternoon.

Morning fog is expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to north-easterly.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Low

17°C/23°C

Johannesburg:

Cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

16°C/22°C

Mbombela:

Cloudy at times with mainly scattered showers and thundershowers

17°C/23°C

Polokwane:

Cloudy at times with mainly scattered showers and thundershowers

17°C/21°C

Mahikeng:

Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers, mostly in the evening

18°C/30°C

Bloemfontein:

Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

14°C/30°C

Kimberley:

Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

17°C/33°C

Upington:

Partly cloudy at first, otherwise fine

19°C/39°C

Cape Town:

Fine

Wind: Light to moderate south-easterly, becoming fresh to strong in the afternoon

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme

17°C/30°C

George:

Cloudy to partly cloudy

Wind: Light easterly becoming moderate to fresh south-easterly

15°C/25°C

Port Elizabeth:

Cloudy at first with isolated showers, otherwise partly cloudy

Wind: Moderate to fresh easterly

16°C/24°C

East London:

Cloudy with isolated showers and rain

Wind: Light to moderate easterly becoming fresh north-easterly by midday

17°C/23°C

Durban:

Cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

Wind: Moderate south-easterly to easterly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Low

18°C/23°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

14°C/22°C

