 

Tomorrow's weather: Rain in the east and along the southern coastline

2018-12-18 19:28
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the east of the country on Wednesday, while severe thunderstorms are expected over the west and central parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

KwaZulu-Natal is expected to experience a heat wave, with persistently high temperatures, in the north-eastern parts until Wednesday.

Extremely hot conditions are also expected in the Limpopo and the Lowveld of Mpumalanga, where it is expected to be extremely uncomfortable.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Most of the coastal areas are expected to be warm.

The weather in your region

It will be fine and hot in Gauteng, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

It will be warm over the high grounds of Mpumalanga. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot but extremely hot in the Lowveld, with isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the southern parts.

The North West will be partly cloudy, windy and hot, but very hot in the extreme east. Isolated thundershowers can be expected in the east.

In the Free State, it will be partly cloudy in the west, otherwise it will be fine, windy and hot, but warm in the east. Isolated thundershowers are expected over the central and eastern parts mainly in the afternoon.

The Northern Cape can expect morning fog along the coast, where it will be cool. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but windy and hot in the east.

It will be cloudy along the south west and south coast of the Western Cape and adjacent interior, where there will be isolated morning showers, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with isolated morning showers and rain in the south. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but cool along the coast. The eastern half will be partly cloudy and warm. It will become cloudy with isolated showers and rain from the late morning south of the escarpment, but scattered along the Wild Coast and adjacent interior. Isolated thundershowers can be expected in the north east.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and warm in the south west. Otherwise it will be hot. It will be very hot in the north. It will become partly cloudy to cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers

19°C /34°C

Johannesburg:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers

17°C /31°C

Mbombela:

Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thunderstorms

20°C /33°C

Polokwane:

Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

20°C /33°C

Mahikeng:

Partly cloudy and windy

21°C /36°C

Bloemfontein:

Partly cloudy and windy

17°C /35°C

Kimberley:

Partly cloudy and windy

17°C /36°C

Upington:

Fine and windy

18°C /34°C

Cape Town:

Partly cloudy, but cloudy periods with isolated morning showers

Wind: Moderate north-westerly at first becoming south-westerly from late morning

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Very high

16°C /25°C

George:

Cloudy with isolated showers

Wind: Moderate westerly to south-westerly, becoming southerly from late morning

18°C /23°C

Port Elizabeth:

Cloudy with isolated showers and rain from late morning

Wind: Moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming moderate southerly in the afternoon

18°C /24°C

East London:

Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy with isolated late afternoon showers and rain

Wind: Fresh to strong south-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh southerly in the afternoon

19°C /25°C

Durban:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers

Wind: Moderate to fresh south-westerly

22°C /29°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

19°C /32°C

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Read more on:    weather
NEXT ON NEWS24X

3 men shot and wounded at KZN taxi rank

2018-12-18 19:06

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Taxi collision leaves 1 dead in Ballito
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:32 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:31 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday, 15 December Lottery draw 2018-12-15 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

IT Manager (contract)

Cape Town CBD
Communicate Cape Town IT
R330 000.00 - R458 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 