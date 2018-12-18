Tomorrow's weather: Rain in the east and along the southern coastline

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the east of the country on Wednesday, while severe thunderstorms are expected over the west and central parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

KwaZulu-Natal is expected to experience a heat wave, with persistently high temperatures, in the north-eastern parts until Wednesday.

Extremely hot conditions are also expected in the Limpopo and the Lowveld of Mpumalanga, where it is expected to be extremely uncomfortable.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Most of the coastal areas are expected to be warm.

The weather in your region

It will be fine and hot in Gauteng, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

It will be warm over the high grounds of Mpumalanga. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot but extremely hot in the Lowveld, with isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the southern parts.

The North West will be partly cloudy, windy and hot, but very hot in the extreme east. Isolated thundershowers can be expected in the east.

In the Free State, it will be partly cloudy in the west, otherwise it will be fine, windy and hot, but warm in the east. Isolated thundershowers are expected over the central and eastern parts mainly in the afternoon.

The Northern Cape can expect morning fog along the coast, where it will be cool. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but windy and hot in the east.

It will be cloudy along the south west and south coast of the Western Cape and adjacent interior, where there will be isolated morning showers, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with isolated morning showers and rain in the south. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but cool along the coast. The eastern half will be partly cloudy and warm. It will become cloudy with isolated showers and rain from the late morning south of the escarpment, but scattered along the Wild Coast and adjacent interior. Isolated thundershowers can be expected in the north east.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and warm in the south west. Otherwise it will be hot. It will be very hot in the north. It will become partly cloudy to cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers

19°C /34°C

Johannesburg:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers

17°C /31°C

Mbombela:

Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thunderstorms

20°C /33°C

Polokwane:

Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

20°C /33°C

Mahikeng:

Partly cloudy and windy

21°C /36°C

Bloemfontein:

Partly cloudy and windy

17°C /35°C

Kimberley:

Partly cloudy and windy

17°C /36°C

Upington:

Fine and windy

18°C /34°C

Cape Town:

Partly cloudy, but cloudy periods with isolated morning showers

Wind: Moderate north-westerly at first becoming south-westerly from late morning

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Very high

16°C /25°C

George:

Cloudy with isolated showers

Wind: Moderate westerly to south-westerly, becoming southerly from late morning

18°C /23°C

Port Elizabeth:

Cloudy with isolated showers and rain from late morning

Wind: Moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming moderate southerly in the afternoon

18°C /24°C

East London:

Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy with isolated late afternoon showers and rain

Wind: Fresh to strong south-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh southerly in the afternoon

19°C /25°C

Durban:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers

Wind: Moderate to fresh south-westerly

22°C /29°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

19°C /32°C

