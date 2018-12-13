Tomorrow's weather: Rain in the east, rising temperatures across SA

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in places across the east, while temperatures are expected to rise across the country on Friday.

Heat waves conditions are expected over the western parts of the Free State, the western and central parts of the North West and the extreme eastern parts of the Northern Cape until Friday.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the North West, Free State, the extreme north-eastern parts of the Western Cape and the northern parts of the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your region



Gauteng will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy with morning fog and drizzle along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but hot in places over the Lowveld.

Limpopo will be cloudy with fog and drizzle along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot over the Western Bushveld.

It will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot in the North West. There will be isolated afternoon thundershowers, except in the extreme west.

The Free State will be partly cloudy and hot, with isolated afternoon thundershowers, except in the south-west.

The Northern Cape will be cool along the coast, with morning fog patches. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but hot in the north-west and eastern interior. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly.

It will be hot over the interior of the Western Cape. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but partly cloudy along the south-coast, where it will become cloudy in the morning and evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly, but fresh to strong along the west coast.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm, but hot over the interior, with cloudy periods along the coast. The eastern half will be partly cloudy and warm, but cloudy with isolated rain and showers south of the escarpment. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly.

There will be morning fog over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be light to gentle easterly to south-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh north-easterly in the afternoon.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy, with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: High

17°C /34°C

Johannesburg

Fine, becoming partly cloudy, with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

16°C /34°C

Mbombela

Cloudy, with morning fog and drizzle, otherwise partly cloudy.

17°C /27°C

Polokwane:

Cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy.

17°C /29°C

Mahikeng

Partly cloudy, with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

18°C /36°C

Bloemfontein

Fine

15°C /37°C

Kimberley:

Fine

16°C /38°C

Upington:

Fine

19°C /40°C

Cape Town:

Fine

Wind: Fresh south-easterly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme

16°C /25°C

George:

Partly cloudy, but cloudy in the morning and evening.

Wind: Light to moderate easterly to south-easterly.

14°C /25°C

Port Elizabeth

Fine, but cloudy in the morning and evening.

Wind: Moderate to fresh easterly.

16°C /26°C

East London:

Cloudy, with early morning drizzle (30%).

Wind: Fresh to strong easterly.

17°C /27°C

Durban:

Cloudy, with afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Wind: Gentle to moderate south-westerly at first, otherwise light to gentle easterly to north-easterly, becoming moderate in the late afternoon.

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Very high

22°C /27°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Cloudy, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

19°C /29°C

