Tuesday's weather: Rising temperatures for most of SA, very hot central interior

Warm to hot weather conditions are expected in most of SA on Tuesday, but extremely hot conditions are expected over the central interior.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are also expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the northern and central interior of the Eastern Cape and the western parts of the North West and the Free State.

The temperature along the coast is expected to be cool to warm.

The weather in your region, provided by the South African Weather Service

It will be fine and hot in Gauteng, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon.

Mpumalanga will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the Lowveld. It will become partly cloudy on the western Highveld from the afternoon.

It will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the Lowveld of Limpopo, the Limpopo Valley and the Western Bushveld.

The North West will be fine and hot to very hot. It will become partly cloudy from the afternoon with isolated thunderstorms in the west.

The Free State is expected to be very hot in the west. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon with isolated thunderstorms over the northern and central parts. It will be warm in the northeast.

It will be cloudy with fog along the coast of the Northern Cape at first, where it will be cool. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the north and east. It will become partly cloudy in the east and north in the afternoon, with isolated thunderstorms in the northeast.

The Western Cape will be cloudy along the west and southwest coast and adjacent interior at first. Drizzle is expected in the southwest. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot over the eastern interior. It will be partly cloudy along the south coast from the afternoon.

The Eastern Cape will be fine and hot, but partly cloudy and warm along the coast where it will become cloudy in the evening. Isolated thundershowers are expected in the east, with light drizzle along the Wild Coast in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and hot to very hot but warm in the southeast, becoming cloudy from late afternoon. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the southwest and evening drizzle in the extreme southeast.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy by late afternoon

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: High

15°C /34°C

Johannesburg:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon

14°C /32°C

Mbombela:

Fine

15°C /31°C

Polokwane:

Fine

16°C /31°C

Mahikeng:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon

18°C /36°C

Bloemfontein:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon

17°C /37°C

Kimberley:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon

18°C /38°C

Upington:

Fine

19°C /38°C

Cape Town:

Cloudy with drizzle at first, becoming fine and cool

Wind: Moderate south-westerly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme

18°C /23°C

George:

Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy in the evening

Wind: Light westerly becoming moderate south-westerly to southerly

16°C /25°C

Port Elizabeth:

Partly cloudy

Wind: Moderate to fresh south-westerly

16°C /25°C

East London:

Partly cloudy

Wind: Moderate to fresh south-westerly

17°C /26°C

Durban:

Fine, becoming cloudy in the evening

Wind: Gentle to moderate south to south-easterly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Very high

19°C /30°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Fine, becoming cloudy in the evening

Minimum/Maximum:18°C /34°C

