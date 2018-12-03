Tomorrow's weather: Several cities heat up, but the coast remains moderate

Several cities in SA are expected to experience temperatures hotter than 30°C on Tuesday, but coastal areas are expected to remain moderate.

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the central and eastern parts of Limpopo and the north-eastern parts of Mpumalanga.

A heat wave, with persistently high temperatures, is expected in Gauteng, the northern and eastern parts of the North West, parts of the Western Bushveld and Lowveld of Limpopo, as well as the Lowveld of Mpumalanga until Wednesday at least.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, and in the Free State, the North West and Gauteng.

The coastal areas will remain cool to warm.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the north.

Fine and warm to hot conditions are expected in Mpumalanga, but very hot in the Lowveld. Conditions will become partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms, except in the southwest and scattered thundershowers in the northeast.

Fine and hot to very hot weather is expected in Limpopo, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms and scattered in the central and eastern parts.

The North West will be fine and hot but very hot in the north.

The Free State will be fine and warm to hot.

Morning fog is expected along the coast of the Northern Cape where it will be cool. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but hot in the north, becoming partly cloudy in the south. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate.

It will be cool along the coastal areas and adjacent interior of the Western Cape where it will be cloudy in the morning. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm becoming sunny over the interior in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh along the south coast, becoming strong along the south-west coast from the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy at first. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but cool along the coast, with isolated showers in the early morning. At first, the eastern half will also be cloudy south of the escarpment, with rain and shower. However, the showers will be scattered along the Wild Coast. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but cool along the coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy and warm but hot in the northwest. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, except in the northeast. The wind will be moderate along the coast.

The temperature in your city:

Pretoria:

Fine at first, otherwise partly cloudy

16°C/36°C

Johannesburg:

Fine

16°C /35°C

Mbombela:

Partly cloudy at first, otherwise fine, becoming cloudy from the afternoon with scattered thundershowers

18°C /32°C

Polokwane:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon with scattered thundershowers

18°C /34°C

Mahikeng:

Fine

17°C /35°C

Bloemfontein:

Fine

12°C /31°C

Kimberley:

Fine

16°C /33°C

Upington:

Fine

14°C /34°C

Cape Town:

Partly cloudy

Wind: Moderate to fresh north-westerly

14°C /21°C

George:

Partly cloudy

Wind: Moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly

13°C /22°C

Port Elizabeth

Cloudy at first with isolated morning showers, otherwise partly cloudy

Wind: Light westerly becoming south-easterly in the afternoon

14°C /22°C

East London:

Cloudy with rain in the morning

Wind: Light to moderate easterly

16°C /23°C

Durban:

Cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

Wind: Moderate south-westerly to southerly

20°C /26°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Morning fog, otherwise cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

17°C /26°C.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days