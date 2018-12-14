 

Tomorrow's weather: Severe thundershowers continue in the east of SA

2018-12-14 19:19
(iStock)

Severe thundershowers continue in the east of the country ahead of the long weekend, specifically in three provinces - KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Mpumalanga and the Free State.

The thunderstorms are expected over the western and central parts of KwaZulu-Natal, in parts of the southern escarpment and the southern Highveld of Mpumalanga, and in the extreme east of the Free State.

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the extreme eastern parts of the Free State, the North West, and in the eastern parts of the Northern Cape until Sunday.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape and the western parts of both the North West and the Free State.

The coastal regions are expected to be cool to warm.

The weather in your region

In Gauteng, it will be cloudy at first with early morning isolated showers and thundershowers. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot with scattered showers and thundershowers from the afternoon.

Mpumalanga is expected to be cloudy in the east at first with morning fog patches along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated early morning, afternoon and evening showers and thundershowers.

It will be cloudy in the east of Limpopo at first. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot. There will be isolated early morning and afternoon and evening showers and thundershowers in parts of the extreme south. 

The North West is expected to be very hot in the extreme west. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon, but scattered in the south east.

It will be very hot in the extreme west of the Free State. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot, but warm in places in the east. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected from the afternoon, except in the extreme west, but scattered in the east.

Morning fog patches are expected along the coast of the Northern Cape. Otherwise, fine and warm to hot conditions are expected, but it will be very hot in the east. It will become partly cloudy in the extreme north east from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be a fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

It will be hot in parts of the interior of the Western Cape. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but partly cloudy along the south coast, where it will be cloudy in the morning. The wind along the coast will be a moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, but fresh to strong along the west and south-west coast.

The western half of the Eastern Cape is expected to be cloudy in places at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places over the interior. Isolated showers and rain are expected in the south east. It will become fine in the north west. The eastern half will be cloudy in places along the coast and adjacent interior with morning fog patches over the south-eastern interior. Isolated showers and thundershowers will be scattered in the east. The wind along the coast will be a light to moderate easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy in the east. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with morning fog patches over the interior. It will be warm, but hot to very hot in places in the north, where it will be fine at times. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected, but isolated in the north east. The wind along the coast will be a moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Cloudy at first with isolated early morning showers and thundershowers. Otherwise, partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers from the afternoon

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: High

18°C /34°C

Johannesburg:

Cloudy at first with isolated early morning showers and thundershowers. Otherwise, partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers from the afternoon

17°C /33°C

Mbombela:

Cloudy at first with morning fog patches. Otherwise, partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon

17°C /31°C

Polokwane:

Fine at times, otherwise partly cloudy

18°C /34°C

Mahikeng:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon

21°C /35°C

Bloemfontein:

Fine at times, otherwise partly cloudy

18°C /36°C

Kimberley:

Fine at times, otherwise partly cloudy

18°C /38°C

Upington:

Fine

19°C /39°C

Cape Town:

Fine

Wind: Fresh south-easterly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme

16°C /25°C

George:

Cloudy, becoming partly cloudy

Wind: Light to moderate south-easterly

15°C /23°C

Port Elizabeth:

Partly cloudy

Wind: Moderate south-westerly, becoming south-easterly from late afternoon

17°C /24°C

East London:

Cloudy with light isolated showers and rain

Wind: Light to moderate easterly

18°C /26°C

Durban:

Cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers from the afternoon

Wind: Moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Moderate

21°C /27°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Morning fog patches. Otherwise, cloudy to partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers from the afternoon

17°C /28°C

