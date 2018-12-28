Tomorrow's weather: Stormy conditions for the central interior of SA

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the eastern Free State and the western parts of the North West on Saturday.
Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the Central Karoo of the Western Cape, the northern interior of the Eastern Cape, the eastern Free State and the extreme western parts of the North West.
The central interior is expected to be hot to extremely hot.
The weather in your region Gauteng will be cloudy at first, becoming partly cloudy and cool with scattered thunderstorms.
Morning fog patches are expected over the escarpment in
Mpumalanga. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme west. It will be warm over the Lowveld and the south-west.
Morning fog patches are expected over the interior of
Limpopo. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the Western Bushveld.
The
North West is expected to be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.
The
Free State will be cloudy in the north-east at first. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers thundershowers.
It will be fine and warm along the coast of the
Northern Cape, otherwise hot to very hot. It will become partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east, but scattered in the extreme east.
The
Western Cape will be fine and warm, but hot to very hot over the interior. It will become partly cloudy along the south coast from the west during the afternoon. It will be extremely hot over the Central Karoo.
The
Eastern Cape is expected to be warm along the coast. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thunderstorms in the north-east. KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy, with morning fog over the interior and morning rain in the east. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. The temperature in your city Pretoria:
Cloudy at first becoming partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms
The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Moderate
17°C/22°C
Johannesburg:
Cloudy at first becoming partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms
15°C/21°C
Mbombela:
Morning fog otherwise cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers
15°C/21°C
Polokwane:
Cloudy at times with isolated showers and thundershowers
22°C/25°C
Mahikeng:
Partly cloudy with scattered thundershowers
19°C/28°C
Vryburg:
Partly cloudy with scattered thundershowers
18°C/31°C
Bloemfontein:
Partly cloudy with scattered thundershowers
16°C/33°C
Kimberley:
Fine becoming partly cloudy with scattered thundershowers
18°C/35°C
Upington:
Fine becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers
21°C/40°C
Cape Town:
Fine
Wind: Fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly
The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme
18°C/27°C
George:
Fine becoming partly cloudy from evening
Wind: Moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly
15°C/30°C
Port Elizabeth:
Fine
Wind: Moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly
15°C/27°C
East London:
Fine becoming partly cloudy with isolated late afternoon thunderstorms
Wind: Fresh to strong north-easterly
17°C/28°C
Durban:
Cloudy at first becoming partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms
Wind: Moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly strengthening in the afternoon
The expected UVB Sunburn Index: High
Minimum/Maximum:19°C/26°C
Pietermaritzburg:
Cloudy with morning fog and light rain, otherwise partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers
14°C/28°C
