Tomorrow's weather: Stormy conditions for the central interior of SA

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the eastern Free State and the western parts of the North West on Saturday.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the Central Karoo of the Western Cape, the northern interior of the Eastern Cape, the eastern Free State and the extreme western parts of the North West.

The central interior is expected to be hot to extremely hot.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be cloudy at first, becoming partly cloudy and cool with scattered thunderstorms.

Morning fog patches are expected over the escarpment in Mpumalanga. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme west. It will be warm over the Lowveld and the south-west.

Morning fog patches are expected over the interior of Limpopo. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the Western Bushveld.

The North West is expected to be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

The Free State will be cloudy in the north-east at first. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers thundershowers.

It will be fine and warm along the coast of the Northern Cape, otherwise hot to very hot. It will become partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east, but scattered in the extreme east.

The Western Cape will be fine and warm, but hot to very hot over the interior. It will become partly cloudy along the south coast from the west during the afternoon. It will be extremely hot over the Central Karoo.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be warm along the coast. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thunderstorms in the north-east.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy, with morning fog over the interior and morning rain in the east. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Cloudy at first becoming partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Moderate

17°C/22°C

Johannesburg:

Cloudy at first becoming partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms

15°C/21°C

Mbombela:

Morning fog otherwise cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

15°C/21°C

Polokwane:

Cloudy at times with isolated showers and thundershowers

22°C/25°C

Mahikeng:

Partly cloudy with scattered thundershowers

19°C/28°C

Vryburg:

Partly cloudy with scattered thundershowers

18°C/31°C

Bloemfontein:

Partly cloudy with scattered thundershowers

16°C/33°C

Kimberley:

Fine becoming partly cloudy with scattered thundershowers

18°C/35°C

Upington:

Fine becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers

21°C/40°C

Cape Town:

Fine

Wind: Fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme

18°C/27°C

George:

Fine becoming partly cloudy from evening

Wind: Moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly

15°C/30°C

Port Elizabeth:

Fine

Wind: Moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly

15°C/27°C

East London:

Fine becoming partly cloudy with isolated late afternoon thunderstorms

Wind: Fresh to strong north-easterly

17°C/28°C

Durban:

Cloudy at first becoming partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms

Wind: Moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly strengthening in the afternoon

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: High

Minimum/Maximum:19°C/26°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Cloudy with morning fog and light rain, otherwise partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers

14°C/28°C

