 

Tomorrow's weather: Stormy conditions for the central interior of SA

2018-12-28 19:28
Rain (Gallo Images)

Rain (Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the eastern Free State and the western parts of the North West on Saturday.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the Central Karoo of the Western Cape, the northern interior of the Eastern Cape, the eastern Free State and the extreme western parts of the North West.

The central interior is expected to be hot to extremely hot.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be cloudy at first, becoming partly cloudy and cool with scattered thunderstorms.

Morning fog patches are expected over the escarpment in Mpumalanga. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme west. It will be warm over the Lowveld and the south-west.

Morning fog patches are expected over the interior of Limpopo. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the Western Bushveld.

The North West is expected to be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

The Free State will be cloudy in the north-east at first. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers thundershowers.

It will be fine and warm along the coast of the Northern Cape, otherwise hot to very hot. It will become partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east, but scattered in the extreme east.

The Western Cape will be fine and warm, but hot to very hot over the interior. It will become partly cloudy along the south coast from the west during the afternoon. It will be extremely hot over the Central Karoo.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be warm along the coast. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thunderstorms in the north-east.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy, with morning fog over the interior and morning rain in the east. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Cloudy at first becoming partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Moderate

17°C/22°C

Johannesburg:

Cloudy at first becoming partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms

15°C/21°C

Mbombela:

Morning fog otherwise cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

15°C/21°C

Polokwane:

Cloudy at times with isolated showers and thundershowers

22°C/25°C

Mahikeng:

Partly cloudy with scattered thundershowers

19°C/28°C

Vryburg:

Partly cloudy with scattered thundershowers

18°C/31°C

Bloemfontein:

Partly cloudy with scattered thundershowers

16°C/33°C

Kimberley:

Fine becoming partly cloudy with scattered thundershowers

18°C/35°C

Upington:

Fine becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers

21°C/40°C

Cape Town:

Fine

Wind: Fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme

18°C/27°C

George:

Fine becoming partly cloudy from evening

Wind: Moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly

15°C/30°C

Port Elizabeth:

Fine

Wind: Moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly

15°C/27°C

East London:

Fine becoming partly cloudy with isolated late afternoon thunderstorms

Wind: Fresh to strong north-easterly

17°C/28°C

Durban:

Cloudy at first becoming partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms

Wind: Moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly strengthening in the afternoon

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: High

Minimum/Maximum:19°C/26°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Cloudy with morning fog and light rain, otherwise partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers

14°C/28°C

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days 

Read more on:    weather
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Land occupations continue in Marlboro Gardens, despite court order

2018-12-28 18:44

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Panicked spaza shop owner flees from police vehicle
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Camps Bay 15:39 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

Kalk Bay 15:35 PM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 26 December Lottery draw 2018-12-26 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Cluster Financial Manager

Cape Town
Network Finance
R950 000.00 - R1 000 000.00 Per Year

QA Technical Tester

Cape Town Northern Suburbs
Hi-Tech Recruitment - Johannesburg

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 