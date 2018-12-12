 

Tomorrow's weather: Temperatures increases over most of SA, heat wave in 3 provinces

2018-12-12 19:26
(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Hot weather conditions have been predicted in parts of the northern and central interior of the country on Thursday, and heat wave conditions have been predicted in three provinces.

The heat wave conditions are expected over the western parts of the Free State, the western and central parts of the North West and the extreme eastern parts of the Northern Cape until Friday.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the western parts of North West, the central and western parts of Free State, and the northern interior of the Eastern Cape.

Temperatures are expected to be cool to warm along the coast.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

It will be fine and warm in Mpumalanga. It will become partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers over the Highveld and drizzle over the escarpment from the evening.

Limpopo will be fine and warm to hot. It will become partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers over the south-central parts.

The North West will be fine and hot to very hot.

The Free State will be fine and warm to hot.

In the Northern Cape, it will be cloudy to partly cloudy along the coast and southwest at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm but hot to very hot in the east. The wind along the coast will be a fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

In the Western Cape, it will be cloudy to partly cloudy at first, with morning drizzle along the south-west coastal areas. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm. It will remain cloudy to partly cloudy along the south-west and south coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly, becoming fresh in the west in the evening.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy in places at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but cool along the coast. The eastern half will be cloudy in places with isolated showers and rain in the east. It will be partly cloudy and warm but cool along the coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly, becoming south-easterly by midday.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy and cool to warm with morning fog patches, rain and isolated showers. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly, becoming gentle south-easterly in places in the afternoon.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: High

17°C /34°C

Johannesburg:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon

16°C /33°C

Mbombela:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated afternoon thundershowers

16°C /27°C

Polokwane:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy

14°C /31°C

Mahikeng:

Fine

18°C /36°C

Bloemfontein:

Fine

13°C /36°C

Kimberley:

Fine

16°C /37°C

Upington:

Fine

17°C /38°C

Cape Town:

Cloudy to partly cloudy, becoming fine in the evening

Wind: Moderate southerly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme

16°C /24°C

George:

Cloudy to partly cloudy

Wind: Light to moderate southerly

15°C /23°C

Port Elizabeth:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy but cloudy in the evening

Wind: Moderate to fresh south-westerly

16°C /23°C

East London:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers by evening

Wind: Light south-westerly, becoming south-easterly towards midday

16°C /24°C

Durban:

Partly cloudy

Wind: Moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Very High

19°C /24°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Partly cloudy

17°C /24°C

Read more on:    weather
