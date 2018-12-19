Tomorrow's weather: Thunderbolts and lightening predicted for much of the north of South Africa

Severe thunderstorms are expected in places over the Highveld of Mpumalanga, the interior, western and south-western parts of Limpopo and the northern and north-eastern parts of Gauteng on Thursday, the South African Weather Service has warned.

Gauteng, the North West, Northern Cape and Free State remain hot with temperatures in the 30s, and extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape and western parts of the North West.

Coastal cities will be cooler. While rain is expected in places in KwaZulu-Natal. It will be fine beach weather for holidaymakers in the Western and Eastern Cape. The weather in your region

Gauteng will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers but scattered in the north and north-east. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.

Mpumalanga is expected to be cloudy in the east with morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but cool over the escarpment. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected but isolated in the Lowveld.

Limpopo will be cloudy in the east with morning fog patches over the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but hot in the west. Scattered showers and thundershowers are possible over the central, western and south-western parts, otherwise isolated.

The North West will be fine and hot but partly cloudy in the extreme east with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

It will be partly cloudy and warm in the north-east of the Free State where isolated to scattered thundershowers are expected, otherwise fine and hot.

The Northern Cape will experience cool weather along the coast with morning fog patches, otherwise fine and warm but hot in places over the interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly becoming strong by the afternoon.

In the Western Cape it is expected to be cloudy along the south-coast at first, otherwise fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy. It will be cool over the peninsula. The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly but strong north of Cape Columbine by the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm, becoming fine over the interior from the late morning. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to south-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly by midday, but strong in the evening.

The eastern half of the province is expected to be partly cloudy and warm in the north, otherwise cloudy and cool with light rain. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly from late afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool but warm along the coast and north-east with isolated rain and showers but scattered showers and thundershowers in the north-west. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly, becoming south-easterly from the south in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: moderate.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria

Fine, becoming partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thundershowers.

19°C/35°C

The expected UVB sunburn index: very high.

Johannesburg

Fine, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

17°C/32°C

Mbombela

Cloudy with morning fog patches. Scattered showers and thundershowers are possible from afternoon.

19°C/31°C

Polokwane

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

18°C/33°C

Mahikeng

Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers.

21°C/26°C

Bloemfontein

Fine.

12°C/34°C

Kimberley

Fine.

14°C/35°C

Upington

Fine.

16°C/37°C

Cape Town

Fine.

Wind: Moderate southerly to south-easterly becoming fresh by the afternoon.

17°C/27°C

The expected UVB sunburn index: extreme

George

Cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy becoming fine.

Wind: Light and variable becoming moderate south-easterly to easterly but fresh at times.

16°C/26°C

Port Elizabeth

Cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy, becoming fine in the evening.

Wind: Light and variable, becoming moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly in the afternoon, but strong in the evening.

17°C/25°C

East London

Partly cloudy with light rain in the morning.

Wind: Light to moderate south easterly, becoming north-easterly in the evening.

17°C/24°C

Durban

Cloudy with rain and isolated showers.

Wind: Moderate southerly to south-westerly, becoming south-easterly in the afternoon.

21°C/25°C

The expected UVB sunburn index: high

Pietermaritzburg

Morning fog, otherwise cloudy with rain and isolated showers.

16°C/22°C

