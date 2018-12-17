Tomorrow's weather: Thundershowers for most cities, heatwave in Western Cape, KZN

Thunderstorm weather conditions are expected across the country on Tuesday, with hot and humid weather set for parts of the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) warned of extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape and the western parts of both the North West and Free State Provinces, as well as the Central Karoo of the Western Cape.



Heat wave conditions with persistently high temperatures is expected in places over the Central Karoo in the Western Cape until Tuesday, as well as over the north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal where it will persist until Wednesday.



Hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions along the coast between Storms and kei Mouth, as well as the interior, south of the Winterberg of the Eastern Cape, the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.



Extremely hot conditions are expected over the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The weather in your region

Fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers is expected for Gauteng.



Mpumalanga will be warm over the high grounds, otherwise partly cloudy and hot but extremely hot in the Lowveld, with isolated afternoon thunderstorms, except in the Lowveld where it will be very hot.



It will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated thundershowers over the southern parts of Limpopo.



The North West province will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot, with isolated afternoon

thunderstorms.



Partly cloudy and hot to very hot, with isolated afternoon thunderstorms are predicted for the Free State.



The Northern Cape will experience morning fog along the coast, where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thunderstorms in the east.



The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly.



In the Western Cape, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with rain and drizzle along the west coast and south-western parts, spreading to the south-coast in the evening. Isolated showers can be expected over the north-eastern parts in the morning, otherwise fine and hot.



The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly in the west at first, otherwise moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly.



The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy to cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated early morning and afternoon showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly becoming strong south-westerly from the west.



The eastern half of the province will be partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be light westerly becoming fresh to

strong north-easterly in the afternoon.



KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and hot to very hot but extremely hot in the north east. It will become partly cloudy from the south in the afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly becoming south-westerly from the south in the afternoon and spreading to Richards Bay by evening.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria



Fine, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers.



19°C/33°C



The expected UVB Sunburn Index: very high



Johannesburg



Fine, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers.



18°C/32°C



Mbombela



Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thunderstorms.



19°C/34°C

Polokwane



Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thunderstorms.



21°C/32°C



Mahikeng



Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers.



20°C/36°C



Bloemfontein



Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers.



16°C/33°C



Kimberley



Fine, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.



19°C/36°C



Upington



Fine, becoming party cloudy in the afternoon.



22°C/28°C



Cape Town



Cloudy with a chance light rain at times, clearing in the evening.



Wind: Moderate north-westerly becoming south-westerly in the afternoon.



19°C/23°C



The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Very high



George



Partly cloudy.



Wind: Light to moderate westerly to south-westerly.



19°C/26°C



Port Elizabeth



Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers.



Wind: Moderate northerly becoming south-westerly becoming strong in the afternoon



19°C/28°C



East London



Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers.



Wind: Light westerly becoming fresh to strong north-easterly in the afternoon.



22°C/36°C



Durban



Fine, becoming partly cloudy by late afternoon with isolated thundershowers.



Wind: Moderate to fresh north-easterly



21°C/33°C



The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme



Pietermaritzburg



Fine, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated thundershowers.



20°C/40°C



Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days