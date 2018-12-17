 

Tomorrow's weather: Thundershowers for most cities, heatwave in Western Cape, KZN

2018-12-17 19:14

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Thunderstorm weather conditions are expected across the country on Tuesday, with hot and humid weather set for parts of the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) warned of extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape and the western parts of both the North West and Free State Provinces, as well as the Central Karoo of the Western Cape.

Heat wave conditions with persistently high temperatures is expected in places over the Central Karoo in the Western Cape until Tuesday, as well as over the north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal where it will persist until Wednesday.

Hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions along the coast between Storms and kei Mouth, as well as the interior, south of the Winterberg of the Eastern Cape, the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Extremely hot conditions are expected over the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The weather in your region

Fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers is expected for Gauteng.

Mpumalanga will be warm over the high grounds, otherwise partly cloudy and hot but extremely hot in the Lowveld, with isolated afternoon thunderstorms, except in the Lowveld where it will be very hot.

It will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated thundershowers over the southern parts of Limpopo.

The North West province will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot, with isolated afternoon
thunderstorms.

Partly cloudy and hot to very hot, with isolated afternoon thunderstorms are predicted for the Free State.

The Northern Cape will experience morning fog along the coast, where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thunderstorms in the east.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly.

In the Western Cape, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with rain and drizzle along the west coast and south-western parts, spreading to the south-coast in the evening. Isolated showers can be expected over the north-eastern parts in the morning, otherwise fine and hot.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly in the west at first, otherwise moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy to cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated early morning and afternoon showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly becoming strong south-westerly from the west.

The eastern half of the province will be partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be light westerly becoming fresh to
strong north-easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and hot to very hot but extremely hot in the north east. It  will become partly cloudy from the south in the afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly becoming south-westerly from the south in the afternoon and spreading to Richards Bay by evening.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria

Fine, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

19°C/33°C

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: very high

Johannesburg

Fine, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

18°C/32°C

Mbombela

Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

19°C/34°C

Polokwane

Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

21°C/32°C

Mahikeng

Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

20°C/36°C

Bloemfontein

Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

16°C/33°C

Kimberley

Fine, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

19°C/36°C

Upington

Fine, becoming party cloudy in the afternoon.

22°C/28°C

Cape Town

Cloudy with a chance light rain at times, clearing in the evening.

Wind: Moderate north-westerly becoming south-westerly in the afternoon.

19°C/23°C

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Very high

George

Partly cloudy.

Wind: Light to moderate westerly to south-westerly.

19°C/26°C

Port Elizabeth

Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers.

Wind: Moderate northerly becoming south-westerly becoming strong in the afternoon

19°C/28°C

East London

Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

Wind: Light westerly becoming fresh to strong north-easterly in the afternoon.

22°C/36°C

Durban

Fine, becoming partly cloudy by late afternoon with isolated thundershowers.

Wind: Moderate to fresh north-easterly

21°C/33°C

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme

Pietermaritzburg

Fine, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated thundershowers.

20°C/40°C

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Read more on:    weather
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Former Prasa boss wants police to find creator of 'manufactured' AG report

2018-12-17 18:06

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST: A messy week for Mabe and the return of 'president' Hlaudi
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kalk Bay 17:22 PM
Road name: Main Road

Strand 16:36 PM
Road name: Beach Road

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday, 15 December Lottery draw 2018-12-15 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 